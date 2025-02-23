Rangers are set to undergo yet another quickfire managerial departure, with news spreading far and wide that Philippe Clement is set to be sacked by the Light Blues - and in a period of change at the club, stability may be needed, which they could attain by the arrival of Sean Dyche.

Clement's poor start to the Scottish Premiership season means that the Belgian has been playing catchup to leaders Celtic all season, with the former Club Brugge boss only winning six of his opening ten games in the division. Although they've undergone a mini-revival recently, a spell of just one win from five over the turn of the new year meant that he was on his final straw - and a home defeat to St Mirren on Saturday afternoon has seen the Light Blues' top brass take action.

Sean Dyche's Defensive Work Would Suit Rangers Massively

The Glaswegian outfit concede goals at the worst times possible

It's now four managers in the last three-and-a-half years at Ibrox, with Giovanni van Bronckhorst, Michael Beale and Clement all failing to follow in Steven Gerrard's footsteps by winning the league - and someone with title-winning credentials, but also boasting a sturdy defensive record, should be sought-after - which Dyche has in abundance, having been called 'phenomenal' earlier this season.

Goals haven't been a huge issue in Govan, but a leaky defence concedes goals at the worst times and, as such, a poor mentality is definitely an issue throughout the playing squad - which Dyche would fix immediately.

The Englishman's exploits with Burnley show that he's a master at turning sorrowful teams into tough nuts to crack. The Clarets were relegation favourites in the 2013/14 season, but by only conceding 37 in the Championship, they finished second behind eventual champions Leicester City.

Sean Dyche's Premier League statistics - seasonal record Season (club) League position Wins Draws Losses Points 2014/15 (Burnley) 19th 7 12 19 33 2016/17 (Burnley) 16th 11 7 20 40 2017/18 (Burnley) 7th 14 12 12 54 2018/19 (Burnley) 15th 11 7 20 40 2019/20 (Burnley) 10th 15 9 14 54 2020/21 (Burnley) 17th 10 9 19 39 2021/22 (Burnley) 18th (sacked April 15) 4 12 14 24 2022/23 (Everton) 17th (appointed January 30) 5 6 7 21 2023/24 (Everton) 15th 13 9 15 48 2024/25 (Everton) 16th (sacked January 9) 3 8 8 17

Dyche then kept the club in the Premier League and punching above their weight for seven of the following eight years, even qualifying for the Europa League via a seventh-placed finish - their best for 44 years, in which the boss saw a local pub named after him. He left the Clarets after a decade, but he gave them a lifetime of memories - and that longevity could be worth its weight in gold at Rangers, whilst Dyche would look to expand his branch of relics in his honour.

Of course, Gerrard's departure was facilitated by Aston Villa tempting him to the Premier League, but Rangers' turnover of bosses is almost becoming quicker and quicker with each passing appointment and confidence will be needed for the long-term.

Available on a free after being sacked by Everton at the start of January, Dyche has previously been linked with the hot seat in the blue half of Glasgow before, and his ability to shut teams out when needed could be a huge bonus to the club. It's a vital ingredient that Rangers have lacked in recent times.

Dyche Has Worked and Succeeded in Financial Frailty Before

Club chiefs will know that Dyche can operate on a tight budget

Furthermore, his time at Everton was clouded by a poor budget, though his ability to get the best out of his players at Goodison Park was remarkable for the most part. Last season saw the club rake in £82million, and they only spent £32million - which, alongside an eight-point deduction, could have been brutal for Everton's chances of survival. However, he led the club to a 15th-placed finish, which would have been a top-half place without the deductions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sean Dyche won 93 of his 332 games in the Premier League.

Rangers are in a similar boat. Their recent AGM wasn't a positive one financially, and for a club that needs stabilising, the former Watford boss is the perfect candidate to come in and steady the ship before kicking Rangers back into gear once again as their sullen era continues to motor on at merely a miserable trudge.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-02-25.

