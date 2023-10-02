Highlights Michael Beale's tenure as Rangers manager has ended after a home defeat against Aberdeen, which was the final straw for Ibrox bosses. Steven Davis will take charge temporarily while the search for a new manager begins.

The next permanent manager faces several key challenges, not least including trying to close the gap between the Gers and bitter rivals Celtic.

Rangers must improve their transfer strategy by recruiting better players and protecting against another mass exodus, while turning Ibrox back into a fortress will quickly hlep improve results.

Michael Beale's 10-month reign as Rangers manager has come to an end with a 3-1 home defeat against Aberdeen being the final straw for Ibrox bosses. Former midfielder of the club, Steven Davis, will take charge of the first-team squad while the search for a new manager begins.

The decision to part ways with the man who previously enjoyed a successful stint at the club as Steven Gerrard's assistant manager from 2018 to 2021 was made after suffering a third league defeat of the campaign after only seven games. The Gers already find themselves seven points adrift of fierce rivals, Celtic, in their already floundering attempt at recapturing their Scottish Premiership title.

A passionate Ibrox faithful had evidently completely turned on Beale as goals from Stefan Gartenmann, Jamie McGrath and Jack McKenzie sunk the Glasgow outfit. Boos were heard ringing around Ibrox Stadium following the full-time whistle, with the writing on the wall for the struggling boss.

With the search for a new manager ongoing, names such as Graham Potter and Kevin Muscat have been mooted for the position with the latter expressing an interest in the role according to talkSPORT. The next man in the hot-seat at Ibrox will have a big job on their hands to turn the fortunes of the team on the pitch around. Here's six things they need to fix within their first six months.

Michael Beale's Rangers Record 2023/24

Competition Games Wins Draws Losses Scottish Premiership 7 4 0 3 Champions League Qualifying 4 1 2 1 Europa League 1 1 0 0 Scottish League Cup 2 2 0 0

6 Bridge the gap to Celtic

Celtic find themselves seven points clear of their Old Firm foes. Rangers had put a lot of work into reaching the levels of their rivals as they clinched the league title in 2021 under Steven Gerrard, only for that work to all be undone when the former Liverpool man departed to take over as Aston Villa manager.

Ange Postecoglou - who is now thriving as Tottenham manager - came into Parkhead in 2021, and transformed that Celtic side back into a dominant force in Scotland. As a result, they claimed back-to-back league trophies under the Australian boss with Rangers struggling to keep up under Giovanni van Bronckhorst initially, before Beale took over.

The main aim as Rangers manager is always to at least keep pace with their biggest rivals, and that will be first on the agenda for any new boss that is to come in. Having already lost one of the games against Celtic, it will be an extremely difficult task to catch up with Brendan Rodgers' side.

5 Improve the transfer strategy

It is perhaps not a case of the incoming business, but more the outgoing players that have caused the most damage to the side in recent times. Most of the important players from Gerrard's title winning side have now moved on, and the starting line-up has a completely different look to it. Calvin Bassey, Glen Kamara, Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent - among others - have moved on in recent years with the majority having departed under Beale.

The likes of Danilo, Sam Lammers and Cyriel Dessers were brought in for significant transfer fees in the summer transfer window, but are yet to hit the ground running in the opening months of the season. Jack Butland and Leon Balogun represent good business in terms of free transfers, proving the club haven't got everything wrong in the transfer market. It may be a case of giving the new players time to gel under a new manager, but the new boss bringing in their own ideas on signings would also be a benefit to the club going forward.

4 Regain an identity on the pitch

Under Gerrard, there was a clear identity to the team on the pitch as the full-backs were the main source of creativity in a high-intensity side. It was clear throughout their unbeaten season in 2020/21 exactly how the team were trying to play, and that identity has been somewhat lost ever since. Van Bronckhorst struggled to put his stamp on the team during his 12-month stint in the dug-out.

Beale came in from QPR with a reputation of playing a well-organised brand of football with emphasis put on defensive structure. This didn't exactly play out on the pitch, perhaps due to the fact Rangers are a much more dominant team in Scotland than QPR were in the Championship, meaning it simply didn't translate well. The incoming manager will need to get his message across to the players in order to see his style played out on the pitch.

3 Make Ibrox a fortress again

Having suffered two home league losses already, it is safe to say opponents haven't feared a trip to Ibrox in recent times. In years gone by, Aberdeen would be expecting to be defending for their lives whenever making the dreaded trip to Rangers. This was far from the case on Saturday as Barry Robson's side rocked up in Glasgow to have a go at their opponents.

The Dons became the second side to walk away from the Rangers home ground with all three points, with Celtic being the other side to taste such success. In order to get the club going in the right direction, a new boss will need to turn the team's fortunes around in front of their home crowd. Achieving this will also go hand in hand with accomplishing the next submission on this list.

2 Get the fans back on side

With boos audibly ringing around the stadium on Saturday, it was clear to anyone that the vast majority of supporters had turned against their manager. The relationship between Beale and large sections of fan base was already on thin ice due to poor performances as well as results.

Getting the fans behind the team is the biggest key to a lot of the items on this list, as a loud Ibrox that is fully behind the team can be a powerful tool. It is widely known as one of the best atmospheres in world football, never mind in the UK, and that is something that can certainly be used to the advantage of the new boss. When Gerrard was in charge - or even dating back to the late, great Walter Smith - it has always been a huge benefit to have fans on side.

1 European success

In 2022, Rangers featured in their first European final since 2008 and while they were unfortunate to be beaten on the night by Eintracht Frankfurt in a nail-biting penalty shootout, it was a huge success for the club that season. In the previous campaign, they had managed to get as far as the round of 16, so to go even further the next year is impressive.

European nights at Ibrox are a sight to behold with opposition teams such as Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig having crumbled in such an atmosphere during the run to the aforementioned final. In fairness to Beale, he got this season's Europa League campaign off to a good start with a 1-0 win over Real Betis in the first group game. Any new manager will look to use this to their advantage and keep the side in Europe with the league already looking out of reach. Even if Rangers don't win gold, a strong European campaign can be used to turn the season around and get some momentum going into next term.