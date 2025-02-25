Rangers could be set to make a move to land David Wagner as their new boss after Philippe Clement was given his marching orders on Sunday evening - with the German boss being out of work after being let go by Norwich City at the end of last season.

Clement couldn't close a 13-point gap to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership via a 2-0 loss to St Mirren on Saturday afternoon, leaving the Light Blues board with no choice but to sack him after an underwhelming season on the field. Club legend Barry Ferguson has been drafted in as interim boss in the meantime, but Wagner has emerged as an option, according to Ben Jacobs.

Jacobs: David Wagner 'Under Consideration' for Rangers Role

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Jacobs stated that Wagner - formerly of Norwich and Huddersfield Town - is a name under consideration by the Light Blues for the summer, with Rangers likely to be under new ownership by that time in the campaign.

David Wagner's league statistics - managerial record by competition Division Games managed Wins Draws Losses Premier League 60 11 15 34 Bundesliga 36 9 12 15 EFL Championship 144 63 28 54 Swiss Super League 25 12 8 5

Wagner shot to prominence after taking Huddersfield to the Premier League and keeping them up at the first attempt, before spells at Schalke and Young Boys kept him in European management circles. However, he left Norwich in the summer and has yet to be appointed to a new club - which means he could be a potential option for the new ownership. Wagner's playing style has been labelled as 'influenced by Jurgen Klopp', having been his teammate at Mainz and a coach under the former Liverpool boss whilst at Borussia Dortmund.

Their previous three managerial appointments have not worked, and Wagner could be the man to break that spell. Giovanni van Bronckhorst - despite leading the club to the Europa League final - was sacked during the 2022 World Cup break after recording the Champions League's worst ever group stage and falling nine points behind Celtic in the title race by Christmas.

Michael Beale suffered a similar fate, losing three of his opening seven games in charge of the Govan outfit to begin last season, and the former Liverpool coach was potted at the start of October. Finally, Clement - again, despite a decent run in the league - won just four of the final ten games last season to hand Celtic the league title, and with just 17 wins from 27 so far this season, he too has been shown the exit door.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Wagner won promotion from the 2016/17 Championship with Huddersfield - despite finishing the regular season with a minus goal difference (56 scored, 58 conceded) and with no games won in the play-offs (both were penalty shootout wins).

Wagner - once described as "extraordinary" by Andy Hinchcliffe - knows what he must do to succeed, and if he can replicate his Huddersfield exploits once again, he'll be well-received in the blue half of Glasgow.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25-02-25.

