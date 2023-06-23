Rangers are currently 'in conversation' with Jonathan Panzo over the possibility of moving to Ibrox this summer, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Panzo has been linked with a move away from Nottingham Forest and Rangers have positioned themselves among the suitors.

Rangers transfer news - Jonathan Panzo

After waving goodbye to a number of out-of-contract players at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, Rangers have already set about rebuilding their squad for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Boss Michael Beale will be hoping he can build a side capable of preventing Celtic - who lost manager Ange Postecoglou to Premier League Tottenham Hotspur - from completing the three-peat of Scottish Premiership titles.

One man tipped with an Ibrox arrival is Panzo, who is said to be ready to leave Forest after less than two years at the club.

It's claimed by Football Insider that Panzo is being courted by the Rangers hierarchy, as a move to Scotland continues to edge closer.

The report states that Rangers are preparing to meet with Forest about the possibility of taking the defender off their hands, with the Premier League club rumoured to be holding out for £2 million.

A respectable fee, not least given Panzo still has two years left to run on his contract with Forest, making a move to Rangers look all the more possible.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Panzo to Rangers?

When asked about the latest with Panzo's mooted switch to Rangers, transfer expert Romano hinted a deal was currently in the works.

On the 22-year-old, Romano revealed exclusively to GIVEMESPORT: "Yeah, Rangers still want Jonathan Panzo. They are in conversation with the player side, so there is a concrete possibility.”

Will Rangers finally be the club Panzo settles at?

A product of the Chelsea academy, Panzo was tipped to have a successful career in the European game, but has since struggled to nail down a starting berth at the multiple clubs he's been at.

While he may boast over 150 career appearances to his name, the London-born defender is yet to complete three full seasons at a single club.

Panzo will be hoping, should the deal go through, he will find stability under Beale at Rangers in the shape of regular minutes in the starting-11.

The good news for Panzo is at just 22 years old he still has plenty of time ahead of him, making Rangers' prospective move for the centre-back a promising one on paper.