Rangers are eyeing up a move for Josh Maja as Alfredo Morelos' replacement in the summer transfer window, journalist Pete O'Rourke revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Boss Michael Beale is expected to reshuffle his squad in the off-season, with Maja earmarked as a potential arrival.

Rangers transfer news - Josh Maja

According to a report by Football Insider, Rangers have hit a stumbling block in their attempts to sign striker Maja from French club Bordeaux.

It's claimed Maja could be in line for a contract extension, should Bordeaux earn promotion to Ligue 1 at the end of the campaign.

The news comes less than 12 months after Maja agreed a 50% pay cut, taking his reported weekly salary to £43,000, following Les Girondins' demotion to Ligue 2.

In the midst of a tight battle at the top of the French second division, Bordeaux are one of six sides who could realistically earn promotion to Ligue 1 this season.

Should that be the case, Football Insider claim Rangers' pursuit of Maja's signature might hit an unwanted stumbling block.

Maja's current deal in France is set to expire at the end of the season, with Rangers and other suitors waiting with bated breath to see if the talented forward puts pen to paper on a new deal, should Bordeaux finish inside the promotion places.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Bordeaux's pursuit of Maja?

Recognising Rangers' interest in the striker, journalist O'Rourke tipped Maja to be a target for the Scottish giants in the off-season.

On the 24-year-old, O'Rourke told GIVMESPORT: "He obviously seems like he’s a target for Michael Beale and Rangers.

"They will be hoping they can persuade him to move to Ibrox ahead of other rival interests from different clubs.

"As well, it does seem pretty inevitable that they will be needing a new striker with Alfredo Morelos almost certain to leave the club in the summer on a free transfer, as he's still yet to agree new contract.”

What would Maja offer Rangers if he joined?

Having originally burst on the scene with Sunderland as a teenager, it's easy to forget that Maja is yet to hit his peak, despite having seemingly been around for a long time.

A deadly striker on his day, Maja has netted 47 goals throughout his career, finding the net in a variety of different leagues and competitions across England and France.

Impressively, 13 of those goals have arrived in the current campaign for Maja, with the London-born attacker having been in fine form for his French employers.

Should Morelos leave at the end of the season as is expected, Maja could provide Beale and Co. with the perfect long-term replacement at Ibrox.