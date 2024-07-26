Highlights Rangers are close to securing the loan signing of Vaclav Cerny.

Cerny is seeking regular playing time, after limited chances in a Wolfsburg shirt.

Rangers are also in advanced talks to sign Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri as a midfield reinforcement.

Rangers are on the verge of completing the loan signing of Wolfsburg's Vaclav Cenry, with the winger giving the Scottish club the green light over a move, according to Sky Sports journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Cerny, who joined the German side last summer from FC Twente, struggled for minutes in the 2023/24 season, starting just 12 Bundesliga games all season, scoring four goals. As a result, the 26-year-old is keen on a temporary move away from Wolfsburg, to play somewhere where he's offered more regular game time.

It's understood that Rangers have proposed an escape route for the wide forward, and are in advanced talks to sign the player. Plettenberg has revealed that there's an agreement with Cerny, and that the deal is currently being finalised.

Rangers on Verge of Cerny Signing

The winger is eager to play consistently

Developing through the prestigious Ajax academy, Cerny left the Amsterdam club in pursuit of regular game time in 2020 for Twente, having made just 29 appearances for de Godenzonen first team.

After two below par seasons with the Tukkers, the Czechia international enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2022/23, scoring 15 goals in 41 appearances in the Netherlands. This impressive year earned him a move to Wolfsburg, where his upward trajectory has stalled. Former die Wolfe boss Nico Kovac favoured deploying the likes of Kevin Parades and Tiago Tomas in behind striker Jonas Wind, and new head coach Ralph Hasenhuttl is understood to not deem Cerny in his plans for the upcoming season.

Subsequently, Rangers have sensed an opportunity to land the talented winger, initiating talks with Wolfsburg over the possibility of a loan deal in recent weeks. These discussions have advanced, while the Glasgow club have engaged in positive talks with the player's entourage over the deal.

Writing on X, Sky Sports Germany reporter Plettenberg revealed that the temporary deal is now on the verge of completion.

After undergoing a medical, Cerny will finalise his switch to Ibrox, joining Philippe Clement's squad for the remaining duration of pre-season. The Czechia international - described as "outstanding" by one coach in the national team setup will join the cohort of wide players in the Scottish giants' squad, providing cover and competition for the likes of Abdallah Sima and Ross McCausland.

Given he will return to central Germany with two years until his current deal expires, if the stint in Glasgow proves to be successful, a permanent switch could be on the cards as Wolfsburg look to cash in before his value diminishes.

Cerny's 2023/24 Bundesliga Statistics Appearances 22 Goals 4 Assists 1 Shots Per 90 1.95 Key Passes Per 90 1.37 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.37 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 1.57

Rangers In Advanced Talks to Sign Hannibal Mejbri

The youngster struggled at Sevilla last season

As well as bolstering their wide attacking options, Clement is eager to strengthen in central midfield. The Belgian head coach is keen on reducing the dependence on ageing John Lundstram, who started 33 league games last season, and has reportedly identified Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri as an option to fulfill this role.

The Gers are in advanced talks to sign the 21-year-old, who endured a difficult stint at Sevilla at the back end of last season, managing just one La Liga start. United are looking to acquire new midfield reinforcements, with the Red Devils in talks with Manuel Ugarte after agreeing a deal with Paris Saint-Germain, meaning minutes at Old Trafford could become more difficult to find for the Tunisian.

