Rangers could be looking to make a marquee signing statement in the summer amid reports that they are interested in taking current loanee Abdallah Sima to the club in the transfer window - and Dean Jones has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that everything should be done to sign the star with the deal being described as being "from the bargain basement".

Sima joined the Gers back in the summer on loan from Brighton, and having failed to nail down a regular spot in any side in the past, this year has undoubtedly been his breakthrough in football. 16 goals in 38 games under Michael Beale and Philippe Clement has seen Sima become arguably Rangers' most important player, with only his injury ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations being a major downfall in his campaign. But any switch to Ibrox would massively suit him and Rangers, Jones claims.

Abdallah Sima: Transfer News Latest

Rangers have been linked with a permanent move for Abdallah Sima in recent weeks and with the season coming to an end, Light Blues fans will want to see a deal administered for their star right winger. Sima had endured some fairly unproductive loan spells at Angers and Stoke City, the move to Ibrox has been ideal for the Senegalese star in terms of garnering European experience and regular top-flight football, which he has taken in his stride.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Sima has scored the same amount of goals (16) for Rangers than he did at Slavia Prague.

Sima's move to Glasgow on a permanent basis was touted by talkSPORT, who claimed last week that Rangers were exploring the possibility to keep him at the club beyond his loan spell - though a move would only be sanctioned by Brighton if there was an acceptable bid made, and having paid £6million for his services back in 2021, they would likely want a return on their investment.

Jones: "Rangers Have Optimism Over Sima"

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said that Rangers should be going all out for Sima - with the winger likely to return a fee of £20million should they look to sell him in the future. He said;

"Rangers would be getting an unbelievable deal if they signed Sima for £6m. He’s been a good fit for them and I would expect a player with his qualities to be up towards £20million. A few other Premier League clubs have had an eye on him in the past couple of years, I think he’s a great watch. But optimism does seem to be there that Rangers are going to tie this one up at a fee that is absolutely from the bargain basement."

Abdallah Sima Would be the Ideal Signing For Rangers

With youngster Ross McCausland as his back up, Rangers' right-hand side is arguably as strong as Celtic's - and with the title race being incredibly close this season, the Light Blues adding Sima to their squad for next season amongst other targets could propel them above the Hoops.

With his goals firing Rangers into the Europa League round of 16, Sima would be an incredibly astute signing for Clement should he wish to pursue the idea of Sima joining his squad on a long-term basis and at just 22 years of age, there aren't many better players he could bring to the side.

