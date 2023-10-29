Highlights Rangers' out-of-contract stars will have the opportunity to prove themselves to new Gers manager Philippe Clement and secure their future at Ibrox.

Rangers must pick up consistent victories to close the seven-point gap to the top of the Premiership. And the Gers will want to give a good account of themselves in the Europa League, having lost the competition's final on penalties in 2022.

Out-of-contract stars face an uncertain future at Ibrox

Rangers have endured a difficult few months ahead of the appointment of Clement. A disappointing start to the campaign has been compounded by the side’s failure to qualify for the Champions League group stages following a play-off defeat to Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven.

The Gers failed to build on a 1-0 home victory against Real Betis in their Europa League opener with a 2-1 defeat at minnows Aris Limassol and a 0-0 stalemate at Sparta Prague.

Meanwhile, domestic form hasn’t fared much better. Rangers have been beaten three times in their opening ten fixtures, succumbing to Kilmarnock, Aberdeen and arch-rivals Celtic. The latter could prove crucial in the race for the Scottish Premiership, with the Gers trailing their fierce enemies by seven points in the race for the title.

However, a 4-0 home victory over Hibernian followed by a 2-1 success over Hearts will have boosted confidence heading into a vital run of fixtures at Ibrox. Following a brace in the former, Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that forward Abdallah Sima could become a ‘real asset’ for Clement’s side.

Rangers currently have six players out of contract at the end of the season in John Lundstram, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, Kemar Roofe, Jon McLaughlin and Leon Balogun.

Rangers summer signings Fee Danilo - Feyenoord £5.4m Cyriel Dessers - Cremonese £4.3m Sam Lammers - Atalanta £3m Jose Cifuentes - LAFC £1.2m Dujon Sterling - Chelsea Free Kieran Dowell - Norwich Free Jack Butland - Crystal Palace Free Leon Balogun - QPR Free Abdallah Sima - Brighton Loan All fees from Transfermarkt

Jones believes that “one or two” of the reported combined £91,000 per-week earners could “do well” when Clement comes in. The journalist says that if some react well to the 49-year-old’s appointment, they could have a future at the club. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“We'll have to see Clement’s exact philosophy, but he will need some of them to stick around. Keeping all of them is probably a bit too much and would probably hold him back because when there are problems at clubs in bad periods, and the players get stuck in a bit of a rut and need lifting out of it, the best way to do that is to send them to play somewhere else. “So, I don't think Rangers should renew all of these contracts by any stretch of the imagination, but one or two will do well once he comes in. Rangers need Clement to push his personality on them. If some react well, they can have a future at the club. But I'm not sure all of them should. I don't think that would be a positive.”

Rangers offer new deal to experienced star

According to TEAMtalk, Rangers have offered a new deal to left-back Barisic, who can negotiate a pre-contract with clubs abroad in the new year. The 30-year-old had been the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest during the summer transfer window, as the Gers considered a sale to avoid losing him for free in 2024. A move to The City Ground never transpired, and Barisic remained at Ibrox for the opening stages of the 2023/24 campaign.

However, the same report claims that Forest are still interested in the Croatia international’s signature as we edge closer towards the winter transfer window. Meanwhile, Turkish champions Trabzonspor also considered the possibility of signing Barisic and made an offer which Rangers rejected.

The five other players whose contracts expire in 2024 have no early transfer links ahead of a move in January or during the summer market next year. Therefore, it’s set to be an interesting few months for Clement as he evaluates which players are worth keeping around at Ibrox.

The Gers face more European clashes and a Viaplay Cup semi-final next month as the campaign starts to gather pace.

