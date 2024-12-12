Sometimes something as little as playing out of position can prevent a footballer from reaching their full potential. It's happened plenty of times over the years and, unfortunately for Rangers, it happened to them with one of the most impressive midfielders of the last 30 years.

The Scottish club has seen some exceptional stars come through the doors at Ibrox and represent them over the decades. The likes of Brian Laudrup, Ally McCoist and Paul Gascoigne have all played for Rangers at one time or another. They had another superstar on their hands in the 1990s, though, but failed to really capitalise on his talent.

What makes it all the more painful is watching someone you failed to utilise properly go elsewhere and take their game to a whole new level. Unfortunately, that is also what happened to Rangers with that very same man, Gennaro Gattuso.

Related 10 Greatest Italian Midfielders in Football History [Ranked] Italy have had some magnificent midfielders over the years and GIVEMESPORT has ranked the top 10.

Gennaro Gattuso Was Played Out of Position at Rangers

He spent just one year with the side

After emerging as a promising teenager at Perugia, Gattuso joined Rangers in 1997 at the age of 19. He was initially sceptical about the move until his father convinced him it was a smart decision. It wasn't to be, though. Despite having what would become a very talented midfielder on the books at Rangers, the club's manager at the time, Dick Advocaat, didn't see him as a viable option in the middle of the park and instead wanted to play him as a full-back.

Speaking to The Herald, Gattuso explained the situation and why he ultimately left Scotland after just one season. He said:

"I liked my time in Glasgow and Dick Advocaat is a good manager, but he wanted to play me at right-back and that was no good for me, it wasn't good for a young player to be played out of position."

Initially, the Italian was brought to Rangers by Walter Smith, but once he was replaced as manager by Advocaat, things turned south for Gattuso. Just 15 months after he arrived in Scotland, Gattuso was sold to Serie A side Salernitana. Less than a year after that, he moved to AC Milan and the rest is history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gennaro Gattuso played 41 games for Rangers and scored five goals

Gattuso Became a Star With AC Milan

He won multiple Champions League trophies with them

Just one season after leaving Rangers for Salernitana, Gattuso was snapped up by AC Milan for around €8m. From there, his career skyrocketed to a whole new level. Playing in his natural role as a central midfielder, the Italian thrived at the San Siro. He became a key figure for Milan and was regularly entrusted to run the show in the middle of the park for them.

Known for his tenacious approach to football and his aggressive nature on the pitch, the midfielder became a cult hero during his time in Milan. He went on to achieve great things with the side too. Over the course of 13 years at the San Siro, Gattuso played close to 500 games for the club and lifted 10 trophies during that time.

He won the Champions League on two occasions. First, in 2003 and then in a rematch of the iconic 2005 final against Liverpool in 2007. In 2012, he moved to Switzerland, where he played for a further season with Sion and then retired from football in 2013. By the time he hung up his boots, though, he'd made Advocaat look very silly for his insistence on playing him out of position all those years earlier.

Gattuso is One of the Greatest Defensive Midfielders Ever

There were few like him

By the time he called it a day on his illustrious football career, Gattuso had earned a reputation as one of the most intimidating players in the history of the sport. He's also now considered one of the best defensive midfielders of all time and one of the best tacklers in the 21st century so far.

As a result, Advocaat's decision to play him on the right side of defence, rather than in his natural role as a midfielder looks rather foolish. It could have hindered Gattuso's development as a player and things could have turned out very differently for player and club if he had remained in Scotland for a more prolonged period of his career.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 10/12/2024