Rangers' prospective new owners, 49ers Enterprises, are reportedly eager to bring Steven Gerrard back to the club as manager for a second spell, according to Graeme Bailey, via TBR Football.

The Gers are currently without a manager, having seen Phillipe Clement dismissed amid a run of poor form that has seen the side fall 16 points adrift from stern rivals Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership table.

Barry Ferguson has been in charge as an interim, but the club's top brass are eager to hire a permanent boss soon to kick-start a new era at Ibrox.

New Rangers Owners Eager to Hire Gerrard

The Liverpool legend is currently without a managerial job