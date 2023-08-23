Rangers winger Rabbi Matondo could have begun a “redemption arc” following his goal against PSV Eindhoven in their Champions League play-off first leg at Ibrox, as journalist Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with a verdict on two other Gers stars.

Michael Beale’s side earned themselves a 2-2 draw to take to the Netherlands next week, aiming to secure a spot in the Champions League group stages.

Rangers news – Latest

Goals from Abdallah Sima and Matondo were cancelled out by strikes courtesy of Ibrahim Sangare and Luuk de Jong as Rangers’ Champions League prospects hang in the balance.

The Gers will rue not taking an advantage into the second leg after former Feyenoord centre-forward Danilo failed to tuck away an opening at the death.

However, impressive performances from Sima and Matondo, the latter costing £2.5m on his arrival from Schalke last summer, will provide the Glasgow giants with hope of securing progression to the group stages next week.

And Jones believes that Rangers can go to Eindhoven “with the belief of getting a win” but claims that the form of £6m signing Danilo is beginning to concern fans.

Rabbi Matondo - Rangers Stats Appearances 31 Goals 1 Assists 6 Yellow cards 2 All stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Jones said about Rangers?

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Rangers can go to Eindhoven with the belief of getting a win. The quality of their performance in the first leg impressed me, and I think it will give them the confidence of gaining a result. They’ve done it before, and they can do it again. I like that they have options in attack, and it feels like the team is starting to believe that they are always capable of scoring - even if it is not just through one reliable source.

“Sima is a player that will be hit and miss - quite literally at times. When he is on top of his game, I have always really liked him. With confidence, his finishing is pretty special, and the goal he scored against PSV was a sign of what he is capable of. It was an absolute pearler. But he’s a bit frustrating, and - like others in this team - patience is probably needed.

“It felt like lift off for Matondo when he stuck that one in the net. You could see and feel the elation that everyone felt at that moment and, for him, it was pretty significant. All the narrative around him right now is about a redemption arc at Ibrox, and it felt like a goal worthy of so much more than it ended up being due to the PSV equaliser that soon followed.

“Danilo had a wonderful chance to light up Ibrox with his chance at the end. He might wear No.99 on his shirt, but you don’t get 99 chances to win over the crowd, and they will be urging him to make sure the next big opportunity that comes his way does not pass by because it is already getting to a stage where you worry about him missing gilt-edged chances.”

What next for Rangers?

Before next week’s crunch clash, Beale will prepare his side for this weekend’s trip to Ross County, as they aim to challenge arch-rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title this season.

Following the second leg of their Champions League play-off, the Gers welcome their bitter foes to Ibrox on 3rd September, hoping to gain an early advantage over their inter-city rivals.

Though we are early on in the campaign, the next few weeks could be season-defining for Beale and his Rangers squad.