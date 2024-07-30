Highlights Rangers plan to bid for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland with additional funds available.

Rangers are ready to make their move for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland after funds were made available, according to the Daily Record.

The Ibrox club are interested in bringing the Scotland international to Glasgow after missing out on the SPFL title and Scottish Cup to fierce rivals Celtic last season, with Philippe Clement performing a U-turn on his interest in the 28-year-old.

And the boss has been locked in internal talks with Rangers chiefs to discuss pushing ahead with a move after the sale of Sam Lammers was complete and banked the club £2.8million to work with.

Rangers to Bid for Lawrence Shankland

Sam Lammers sale opens door for big offer

Clement has held a series of talks with the board at Rangers to discuss a move for Shankland, and his name is now top of the agenda for the transfer window after seven previous arrivals came through the door.

The club's hierarchy have made it clear to the Belgian that there are funds available after Lammers was sold to FC Twente, and it's now down to the manager on if he wants to press ahead with a move to tempt Hearts to part with their star striker and captain.

Rangers believe a £3million fee could be enough as Shankland is now in the final year of his contract, although Hearts are likely to demand even more than that for the striker who has been dubbed "incredible" previously.

How Lawrence Shankland and Cyriel Dessers compare Scottish Premiership 2023-24 Shankland Dessers Games 36 27 Minutes 3259 2272 Goals 24 16 Assists 4 4 Goals per 90 0.66 0.63 Shots on target 50 48

Kemar Roofe and Lammers have left the club permanently this summer already, while Rangers have brought in Morocco youngster Hamza Igamane to bolster their attacking options.

There are also doubts around the future of Cyriel Dessers however, who has faced lots of criticism despite scoring 22 goals in his only campaign in Glasgow last season.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Lawrence Shankland has scored more league goals in the last two seasons (48) than anyone else in Scotland.

Rangers can Raise More Money This Summer

Several players could still leave in further boost to budget

While the sale of Lammers to FC Twente has boosted the budget considerably to help in the chase for Shankland, there could yet be more exits to help with that if Hearts demand extra cash.

Vice-captain Connor Goldson has already seen a move to Aris Limassol confirmed which will have brought in extra cash, while captain James Tavernier is also a target for several clubs.

Playmaker Todd Cantwell has also handed in a transfer request at Ibrox as he eyes a new challenge after just 18 months at the club, and his sale would likely bring in an eight-figure fee too. Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that Rangers are "actively" working on replacing him, which suggests they will need to raise extra funds too.

Rangers are set to begin their SPFL season on Saturday, 3rd August with a trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts, so Clement may get a closer look at his top target in the flesh before a transfer materialises.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.