Scottish Premiership side Rangers have rejected an opening bid for James Tavernier from Trabzonspor, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Since their last title win in 2021 and following the departure of former manager Steven Gerrard, Rangers have struggled to keep the race with fierce rivals Celtic. The Bhoys have won the last three league titles and last season they finished eight points clear of Rangers after 38 games.

Left back Borna Barisic and midfielder John Lundstram both joined Trabzonspor earlier this summer as free agents, and it appears the Turkish Super Lig club have returned for another player in the Rangers squad.

Rangers ‘Reject’ bid for Tavernier

He is under contract until 2026

According to Romano, Rangers have rejected an initial proposal from Trabzonspor for Tavernier. It has been claimed the Turkish club will now look to negotiate improved terms in order to get a deal over the line.

Tavernier, who was born in Bradford, began his career as a youth player at Newcastle United. He underwent numerous loan spells across the English Football League, including at clubs like MK Dons and Shrewsbury Town, before he departed on a permanent transfer to Wigan in 2014, having made just eight senior appearances for the Magpies.

James Tavernier 2023/24 stats for Rangers in all competitions Stat: Appearances 58 Goals 24 Assists 12 Minutes played 5,211

The right back spent the second half of his first season at Wigan on loan and was sold the following summer in 2015. He joined Scottish side Rangers, where he has gone on to make over 400 appearances over nine years and he has scored 125 goals in that time.

Now 32, Tavernier has two years remaining on his current contract at Rangers as he last signed an extension in 2022. An alternative report from Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu suggests Trabzonspor’s offer was €1million short of Rangers’ asking price, although, he does claim an agreement has already been reached between the club and the player.

Rangers ‘Reignite’ Interest in Campbell

The 24-year-old is a free agent this summer

Rangers have ‘reignited’ their interest in 24-year-old free agent Tyrese Campbell, according to reports this week. The Daily Mail claim the right back is weighing up his next move following his departure from Stoke City earlier this summer.

The article names Rangers as one of the clubs interested in the defender, while a host of Championship clubs have also been identified as potential destinations. Sheffield United, West Bromwich Albion, QPR, Preston North End and Cardiff City are among those pushing for his signature.

Campbell was initially part of Manchester City’s academy set-up, but he made the move to Stoke in 2016. Aside from a brief loan spell at Shrewsbury Town, he has amassed over 164 senior appearances for the club and scored 36 goals.

