Rangers forward Ross McCausland could be in line for a new contract at Ibrox as journalist Dean Jones considers his potential role in the Gers team.

Head coach Philippe Clement is still very new to the job with the Glasgow giants and is quickly trying to identify his strongest lineup as we head into a busy winter in Scotland.

Rangers hope to close the gap in the race for the Scottish Premiership title and secure their progression to the Europa League's knockout stages after the November international break. The Gers have enjoyed a recent turnaround since Clement’s appointment at Ibrox and hope to continue that form heading into 2024.

McCausland making a name for himself at Rangers

Rangers made several summer centre-forward additions during the summer transfer window to bolster their front line. The Gers acquired the services of Feyenoord’s Danilo, Cremonese’s Cyriel Dessers and Atalanta’s Sam Lammers.

However, the trio struggled upon their arrivals in Glasgow, though there have been signs of an adaptation to the Scottish game. But the form of Lammers remains a concern at Ibrox. The former Netherlands U21 international has scored just twice in 23 Rangers appearances.

In October, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that he expected the 26-year-old to step up when Steven Davis was appointed the club’s interim manager following Michael Beale's sacking. Lammers has generally remained a starter throughout his struggles in Glasgow, but the impressive form of an academy talent could limit his playing time in the coming weeks.

Northern Ireland international McCausland has been used sporadically off the bench, and his playing time has increased since Clement arrived at Rangers. Despite having yet to contribute a goal in seven appearances for the Gers this term, the 20-year-old has made an impact on the right wing and could be in line for more first-team appearances after the international break. But a spell away with Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland squad could give McCausland the confidence he needs to return to Rangers and immediately impact Clement.

Ross McCausland - Scottish Premiership stats 23/24 Overall rating 6.55 Goals 0 Assists 0 Key passes per game 1 Crosses per game 0.4 Shots per game 0.4 Pass success rate 81.8% Aerial duels won per game 0.2 Stats according to WhoScored

Jones says he would be unsurprised if Rangers looked to tie McCausland down to a new deal at Ibrox, having impressed on his cameo appearances this term. The journalist believes the low expectations of the Antrim-born star will help him develop into a first-team regular. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's a big test for Lammers to overcome because you come into this team, and you expect to make a spot your own, and he always has new challenges. I think McCausland can have a big future in this Rangers team. The level of expectation on him is helpful because he hasn't got one, but there's a situation here that can open up for him to become a first-team regular. It wouldn't surprise me if the club look to tie him down to a new contract and show him that he can have a bright future here. Rangers fans must be all over a moment like this. You want to fall in love with players who want to be part of the project and can show you a way forward. I think McCausland ticks so many boxes regarding that.”

Rangers transfer news

According to Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu, Fenerbahce are looking to loan winger Ryan Kent out during the Super Lig’s break so he can get playing time. The reporter claims that one team from England and another from Scotland are interested in his signature.

Having left Rangers in June 2023 when his contract expired, it would be no shock if the Gers made a play for the winger to return temporarily. It would be astounding if he moved to arch-rivals Celtic, and it would be surprising if any other club in Scotland could afford his wages.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports have claimed that Rangers and Celtic are among the clubs monitoring Hammarby centre-back Nathaniel Adjei. The defender could decide on his future now that the 2023 Allsvenskan season has concluded. Belgian and Italian sides are also interested in the 21-year-old, who could become a target during the winter transfer window.

Meanwhile, the Sunderland Echo has reported that Rangers are keeping an eye on the situation around Sunderland academy forward Mason Cotcher. The 17-year-old has also played for Arsenal’s youth team, and the Gunners and Brighton & Hove Albion have joined the Gers in their interest.

