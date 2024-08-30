Rangers are closing in on the signing of young winger Samuel Edozie on loan in the closing stages of the transfer window, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Edozie, labelled as 'outstanding' by Russell Martin, has started both of the Saints' opening two Premier League games on the bench, and is thus seeking a temporary spell away from the south coast to ensure he plays regularly this season.

Edozie Wanted by Rangers

The winger is keen on a loan

Having featured in 32 Championship games for Southampton last season, Edozie may have expected to feature regularly for Russell Martin's side in the top flight. However, the early indications in the new season suggest that this may not be the case, and thus Rangers, alongside a host of other clubs, are looking to take the 21-year-old on a season-long loan.

Writing on X, Romano has said...

"Sam Edozie in advanced talks to sign Rangers on loan."

Rangers Agree Deal for Bajrami

The Gers wanted another midfielder

In what is shaping up to be a busy late flurry at Ibrox this summer transfer window, the Glaswegian side have agreed a deal to sign Nedem Bajrami from Sassuolo. The Albanian midfielder will complete a move to Scotland in a deal worth up to £3.37 million, joining the likes of Vaclav Cerny, Robin Propper and Jefte as marquee additions for Philippe Clement in the last few months.

Bajrami, who impressed for Albania at Euro 2024, was keen on a move to Rangers when made aware of the interest, attracted by the allure of European football. The 25-year-old would've been playing in Serie B, having been relegated last season with Sassuolo.