Rangers are reportedly interested in signing Hannibal Mejbri before the summer transfer window comes to a close, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, while speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, revealed that there is ‘nothing close’ in terms of an agreement between them and Manchester United at the time of writing.

After watching their arch-rivals, Celtic, win the Scottish Premiership for the third time on the trot last term, boss Philippe Clement and his entourage are keen to reinforce their squad to become genuine title challengers and have done so with the arrivals of Mohamed Diomande, Robin Propper and Hamza Igamane.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rangers have won the Scottish Premiership more times than any other club in the division (56). Celtic have won 55.

Rangers Latest: Hannibal Mejbri

Deal branded as ‘quite difficult’ to get over the line

One player who they are yet to secure the signature of is Hannibal. A Carrington graduate who has played 13 times for Manchester United’s senior side, the 21-year-old is evidently on the fringes of Erik ten Hag’s thinking and could welcome a move away.

Revered for his tireless work rate, previous reports suggested that Rangers were in ‘advanced talks’ with the 27-cap Tunisia international over a potential summer switch north of the border, with them making the outcast their ‘priority’ target.

Hannibal Mejbri - Career Statistics Club Games Minutes Goals Assists Yellow/Red Cards Birmingham City 41 2,133 1 6 11/0 Man Utd U21 41 3,233 6 17 14/3 Man Utd U18 15 1,218 1 3 6/0 Man Utd 13 405 1 0 5/0 Sevilla 6 101 0 0 2/0 Tunisia 27 1,372 0 1 2/0

More recently, however, Romano told GIVEMESPORT in an exclusive interview that a deal for the 21-year-old remains ‘quite difficult’ as his current employers favour a permanent move, whereas a loan spell is more enticing for the Scottish outfit.

Ivry-sur-Seine-born Hannibal, who is also admired by Celtic, has endured a duo of loan stints at Birmingham City and Sevilla in recent years and, upon reflection, Ten Hag and Co view him as surplus to requirements, thus lending them into choosing permanent switch as the most viable option.

Romano: ‘Nothing Close’ Between Rangers and Man Utd

Other clubs also interested in his signature

When quizzed whether there is any substance in Rangers’ links with the former AS Monaco man, the ever-reliable Romano suggested that, although there is a ‘concrete chance’ of him leaving Old Trafford, there is nothing close between the relevant parties.

Insisting that Clement and Co are keen admirers of the attacking midfielder, the transfer insider revealed that he has a long list of potential suitors this summer. Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Romano said:

“There is a concrete chance for him to leaveMan United, but nothing close with Rangers yet. They like the player, they have tried but there are also other clubs, from what I'm hearing, not only Rangers. So,the race is absolutely open.”

Rangers Could Sign Liam Cooper on a Free

Defender recently released from Leeds

Also looking to bolster their defensive ranks before this summer's trading period comes to a close, Rangers are keeping an eye on the situation and clamour around ex-Leeds United and Hull City defender Liam Cooper.

Released by the Whites this summer, The Glasgow Times have reported that both Rangers and Celtic are looking at signing the free agent, 32, who played 284 times for his former Championship employers.

A 19-cap Scotland international, Cooper would be a shrewd acquisition thanks to his experience playing at a decent level. Whether Rangers have the pulling power over their local rivals, however, remains to be seen.

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 14/08/2024