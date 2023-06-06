Rangers will be given a huge lift on and off the pitch by Jack Butland's arrival at Ibrox, believes journalist Dean Jones.

The Englishman is set to join the Gers from Crystal Palace next month, and Jones thinks he has the kind of traits that Michael Beale needs right now.

Rangers transfer news — Jack Butland

Football Insider reported on Monday that Butland was having his medical at Rangers. Since then, the Glasgow club have announced on their official website that he's agreed a four-year contract with them.

The 30-year-old is available on a free transfer with his Palace deal, which is worth £40,000 a week, according to Salary Sport, set to expire at the end of June.

Butland spent the second half of the season on loan at Manchester United, providing cover for David de Gea.

In the end, though, he was never called upon, failing to make a single appearance for the Red Devils, as per Transfermarkt.

What has Dean Jones said about Jack Butland and Rangers?

Jones thinks Butland could be a bit of a game-changer for Rangers.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, the transfer insider said: "This is a signing that really lifts the club both on and off the pitch. He’s an England international with very good character and also very good traits and those mixed aspects are important to Michael Beale, as he needs to alter the profile of his team ahead of next season.

"We know a bit of a remodel is going on and Rangers have every reason to be optimistic — especially at a time when Celtic look a little more unstable."

Will Jack Butland be a good signing for Rangers?

He has all the ingredients needed to be. While he didn't get a look-in at United this season, this is still someone who's played almost 90 games in the Premier League and made over 160 appearances in the Championship (also via Transfermarkt).

Butland is also an England international and great professional, according to those who know him.

"Jack is a real professional. He is a positive professional," his former manager Patrick Vieira was quoted as saying by The Independent last year.

"He has been frustrated not playing, but he never complained, he never showed it, he always kept working hard and when forwards want to do finishing [in training], he’s always the first to put his hand up and he is a really good character in the dressing room."

With his experience and professionalism, Butland could be a great addition to Rangers' squad this summer.