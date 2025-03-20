Rangers Football Club have posted an explosive statement hitting out at some of their own fans after they were charged by UEFA for a banner they displayed during their Europa League match against Fenerbahce.

During the game at Ibrox, a banner was held up in the home end that read: 'Keep woke foreign ideologies out. Defend Europe'. Rangers, who went on to win the tie via penalties and progress to the quarter-finals, have now been charged by UEFA for displaying a' 'racist and/or discriminatory banner'.

The Scottish club are not happy at all with those responsible and have condemned them for their 'shameful' and 'embarrassing' actions. In a statement posted on their website, they said: "It is deeply saddening and frankly embarrassing that the club is now set to face significant sanctions for the actions of a very small minority.

"Firstly, the club has been charged by UEFA after a handful of supporters displayed what UEFA describe as a “racist and/or discriminatory banner” at last Thursday’s Ibrox meeting with Fenerbahce.

"Rangers is a modern, progressive football club, and we are fiercely proud of our diverse playing squads, workforce and support. For the club to be charged with such a matter in 2025 is shameful, and the disdain for those responsible will be shared by the overwhelming majority of our supporters.

"This charge will bring consequences for the club, while the club is also working to identify those responsible and will ensure they also face consequences. For the avoidance of doubt, if you do not believe in 2025 that absolutely everyone is welcome to follow Rangers whether at Ibrox or away, then Rangers is not the club for you, and you should disassociate yourself with the club immediately."

Rangers have also been charged by UEFA for the throwing of objects against Fenerbahce, while they will also face a sanction for the blocking of passageways at the same match. After condemning those responsible once more, their statement concluded: "Rangers as a club will stand alongside our supporters, and advocate for their rights and their ability to support the team in the most passionate ways possible within the confines of the law and the appropriate regulations.

"However, the club also calls on all reasonable supporters to wholeheartedly reject any behaviour which brings the name of Rangers into disrepute, and to assist the club by challenging any issues which will lead to the club being punished further by the relevant authorities."

Rangers are currently second in the Scottish Premiership, 13 points behind bitter rivals Celtic. They will face Spanish side Athletic Club in the quarter-finals of the Europa League.