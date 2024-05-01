Highlights Rangers' bid for Ben Johnson has been rejected, with Crystal Palace his supposed destination.

Johnson is set to leave West Ham on a free transfer, with Rangers showing interest - though he opted for a move to their local rivals.

Rangers' need for a right-back has been highlighted with Johnson rejecting a move, despite James Tavernier staying put.

Rangers have reportedly seen their bid to bring West Ham United starlet Ben Johnson to the club rejected by the player himself ahead of a potential summer move - with the young right-back thought to have Crystal Palace as his next club with his contract expiring at the end of the season.

Rangers brought in a glut of players under Michael Beale last summer, with some strong additions including Jack Butland, Abdallah Sima and Cyriel Dessers; though there were a lot of transfer fails, including the likes of flop Sam Lammers, Jose Cifuentes and Fabio Silva - who joined under Philippe Clement's guise back in January.

Having fallen behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership title race, the Gers will be hoping that they can avoid that heading into next season by adding some top stars to see them over the line without any woes. Johnson was one of the targets in their sights; but according to the Daily Record, they will lose out in the race to secure his signature, with Palace sweeping up.

Rangers: Ben Johnson Transfer Latest

The Gers are set to miss out on a long-term target

The report states that Irons full-back Johnson is set to turn down any approach from Rangers in favour of a move to Crystal Palace.

Johnson, who is earning £33k-a-week at West Ham, is set to leave the club in the summer after failing to oust Vladimir Coufal in the pecking order at the London Stadium, and his agency held talks with the Light Blues over a potential move where he would potentially come in as James Tavernier's understudy at Ibrox. But the Daily Record states that Johnson is set to make the short trip across London to join local rivals Crystal Palace - where he would link up with a superb young squad that boasts the likes of Ebere Eze, Michael Olise and Adam Wharton.

West Ham turned down an approach from Palace in January, but with his contract expiring at the end of June, the power is out of their hands and the club are now preparing him to move on having been at the club since the age of seven.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ben Johnson has played over 100 games for West Ham, but he's only scored twice for the Irons

It's a blow for Rangers, and despite The Athletic reporting that Rangers held talks with Johnson for his services - with Scottish clubs able to hold talks from January onwards due to English clubs being classed as "foreign" - it appears that the London-born star will move on to pastures new in south London.

Rangers already have Dujon Sterling as a back-up right-back for Tavernier, though he has shone in midfield and at left-back this season and Clement could use him as such going forward - highlighting the need for another right-back in the ilk of Johnson.

James Tavernier's Future Leaves Rangers With Doubts

James Tavernier is a star for Rangers but he will leave eventually

Tavernier had been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia alongside teammate Connor Goldson, in a move that would have seen them secure a reunion with Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq. But Tavernier refused to entertain any rumours touting him with a potential switch to the Middle East, and reports on Tuesday suggested that a move abroad was a non-starter.

Rangers fans will be delighted that their captain won't be on the move after one of his best seasons so far in front of goal, though Johnson's failed move could fill them with fears over who will replace their skipper in the long term.

