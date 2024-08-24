Rangers centre-back Ben Davies is set to complete a switch to Birmingham City, in a loan deal that could include an option to buy, according to Daily Record.

Davies was left frustrated by a lack of minutes last season, starting just seven league games for the Gers as Philippe Clement favoured the likes of Conor Goldson and John Souttar. This lack of playing time has prompted Birmingham to make a move, with the Blues expected to offer the former Liverpool man a prominent role as they look to return to the Championship immediately.

It's understood that Clement is keen to facilitate a move for Davies, who he deems surplus to requirements. Shredding the club's wage bill of the 29-year-old's purported £60,000 a week is said to be expected to allow the Belgian head coach the opportunity to reinvest in further additions in the next week.

Davies Close to Birmingham

The defender has two years left on his Rangers deal

Developing through Preston North End's academy, Davies eventually established himself with the Lancashire club in the 2017/18 season, after a series of loans in lower leagues. Three and a half impressive seasons featuring regularly for the Lillywhites saw Jurgen Klopp make a surprise move for the Englishman, joining Liverpool in January 2021.

Never making an appearance for the Reds, Davies eventually joined Rangers in the summer of 2022 after a temporary stint at Sheffield United. The central defender enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in Glasgow, making 38 appearances for the Light Blues and was dubbed "outstanding" by former manager Michael Beale.

However, falling in the pecking order last season has subsequently seen him now be placed up for sale under Clement. With two years remaining on his contract, and as he enters the latter stages of his career, interested side Birmingham could land the Barrow-born man on a cut-price deal.

Daily Record report that the two clubs are engaged in negotiations over a deal for Davies, with an agreement expected to be reached soon. The Midlands club want to take him on loan for a year, with an option to purchase him next summer included in the contract.

Clement is eager to make the deal materialise, in order to create finances and squad space for further acquisitions. The former Monaco manager is looking to bridge the gap on Celtic this season in the Scottish Premiership, and believes acquiring additional quality in what remains of the transfer window is the way to do so.

Davies' Scottish Premiership Statistics 2022/23 Appearances 27 Assists 1 Pass Accuracy 87.8% Tackles Per 90 0.9 Interceptions Per 90 0.8 Aerial Duels Won Per 90 2.4

Rangers Chasing Kaiky

The defender is highly-rated in Brazil

A potential replacement for Davies could be Almeria centre-half Kaiky. Clement is an admirer of the Brazilian, and Rangers have reportedly had a bid rejected for the 20-year-old.

However, the two clubs remain in contact, with the Scottish outfit reportedly optimistic that an agreement will be struck in due course. Kaiky spent the second half of last season on loan in the Segunda División, where he impressed in his 12 league appearances. It's understood that Clement views the Almeria man as having the ability to compete with the likes of Leon Balogun and new signing Robin Propper for a starting birth.

All Statistics via WhoScored - as of 23/08/2024