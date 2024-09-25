Rangers were without Oscar Cortes and Ridvan Yilmaz during their training session on Wednesday morning ahead of the Europa League clash against Malmo, according to PLZ Soccer.

The Ibrox club have recovered well from their slow start to the season with wins over Dundee United and Dundee in their two fixtures since the international break, scoring four goals and keeping consecutive clean sheets.

The team are now preparing for a trip to Sweden to face Malmo on Thursday evening but it seems they will be without their first-choice left hand side for the fixture after the morning training session saw Philippe Clement left without two key players.

Cortes and Yilmaz Miss Rangers Training

Everyone else expected to be available

Injury problems last season were a huge issue for Clement and was a big part of the major squad rebuild that took place during the summer transfer window, with ten players being signed and a host of first-team players moving on to pastures new.

One of those signings was Cortes, who returned for a second loan spell after suffering a knee injury last season just four games into his Ibrox career, and he has started this season in decent form. However, he won't be available for the Europa League clash after missing training once again while left-back Ridvan Yilmaz is also a long-term absentee with a thigh injury.

"Oscar Cortes was missing from training this morning as Rangers prepared for their opening Europa League fixture against Malmo. Ridvan Yilmaz was the only other player to miss training from the European squad."

Brazilian striker Danilo and Wales winger Rabbi Matondo are also unavailable through injury but they weren't registered for the European squad anyway due to squad restrictions.

Oscar Cortes stats 2024/25 Games 3 Minutes 111 Goals 0 Assists 0

Chris Sutton Questions James Tavernier's Commitment

'Not sure his heart is in it'

There was big speculation in the summer about the future of captain James Tavernier, with big interest from the Middle East and also Turkey in the right-back's signature.

However, while several elder statesmen at Ibrox moved on including vice-captain Connor Goldson and midfielders Ryan Jack and John Lundstram, a move never materialised for Tavernier to leave after nine years.

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed after the transfer window in Scotland closed that there was a "genuine chance" he could move to Turkey following defeat to Celtic, but he ultimately decided to stay in Glasgow for at least another season.

But Chris Sutton has questioned if the player's heart is still in it with Rangers after a summer filled with speculation.