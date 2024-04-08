Highlights Chris Sutton criticised Todd Cantwell's behaviour post-match against Celtic, emphasising the need to focus on playing rather than off-field drama.

Cantwell has shown impressive form since joining Rangers with 12 goals and 10 assists in 56 games.

The Rangers midfielder's actions after the Old Firm derby were deemed unnecessary by both Sutton and Kris Boyd.

Celtic legend Chris Sutton has taken his latest swipe at Todd Cantwell's on-field antics after the Rangers midfielder provoked the Hoops' playing squad into a post-match scuffle following Sunday's Old Firm derby - and Gers hero Kris Boyd backed his Sky Sports colleagues' words by stating: "You don't like to see it".

Celtic had raced into a 2-0 lead against their bitter rivals at Ibrox thanks to a fortuitous Daizen Maeda strike after just 21 seconds, before Matt O'Riley's clever panenka-style penalty just after the half-hour mark put them in dreamland. Rangers were booed off at half-time, but they came roaring back in the second half and levelled the tie with five minutes of normal time to go. The Hoops almost instantly regained the lead, and it looked for all the world that they would see the game out from there; but Rabbi Matondo's late strike settled the scores at 3-3.

It was a superb game full of emotion, but that spilled beyond full-time when Cantwell and Liam Scales locked horns, sparking ugly scenes on the field of play that could have ended up a lot worse. The Rangers midfielder has taken slack from Sutton before for failing to focus on what he can produce with the ball; and that was no different on Sunday, with the co-commentator taking another swipe at the former Norwich City man.

Sutton and Boyd Questions Cantwell's Antics

Todd Cantwell is famously not one of Chris Sutton's most-liked players in the Scottish game

Speaking on Sky Sports' Coverage of the game, Sutton alluded to old nicknames that he has called Cantwell in the past, before berating the midfielder for his behaviour after John Beaton had blown the final whistle. He told Sky Sports, via Football Scotland: "That's daft from Cantwell. Do your talking on the pitch, Tik Tok."

Boyd then chimed in with his thoughts, producing a rare agreement with Sutton given the pair rarely see eye-to-eye. The former Rangers striker said in the punditry studio after the game: "I think I have to agree with him there. You don't like to see it. Yes emotions are high and it's heated out there, but the game had finished. I think for Todd Cantwell, just get yourself up the tunnel. Chris (Sutton) had spoken really well throughout commentary but then had to chuck the TikTok bit in. It's not like him, but I did find it quite funny."

Cantwell in Strong Form for Rangers

Cantwell began life at Norwich well but a lull saw him regain his form in Glasgow

Cantwell joined Rangers last January under Michael Beale's guidance, and all-in-all he has fared relatively well at Ibrox.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cantwell enjoyed his breakout season at Norwich in the 2019-20 Premier League campaign where he scored six goals and picked up two assists.

The former Norwich star has featured in 56 games for the Light Blues, registering 12 goals and 10 assists in Glasgow, and with a potential treble on the cards for him this season, he'll be hoping to continue his strong form in a bid to bring home unprecedented success under Philippe Clement.

There is competition for spaces at Ibrox, including former Canaries teammate Kieran Dowell, but he seems to have marked his territory in the blue half of the city. Winding Celtic players up will make him a fan favourite should Clement's side win the title - and they will be hoping he can do so again in the fixture at Celtic Park once the Scottish Premiership split is confirmed.

Related Rangers Stars Told They 'Would Struggle' in Championship Rangers produced a sub-standard first-half performance against Celtic on Sunday and that has prompted criticism from Gabriel Agbonlahor.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08-04-24.