Highlights Rangers' disappointing first-half performance led to home booing during the Old Firm derby.

Gabriel Agbonlahor has since criticised five Rangers players as being "below Championship standard", including club captain James Tavernier.

Despite a 3-3 draw, Rangers still have a game in hand to go top and avoiding a loss against Celtic later in the season will mean it is still in their hands.

Rangers' first-half performance in the Old Firm derby against Celtic on Sunday afternoon was enough to prompt boos from an expectant Ibrox crowd in their Scottish Premiership six-pointer after going 2-0 down to their bitter rivals - and Gabby Agbolahor understands why, with the Aston Villa legend labelling five Rangers players as 'below Championship standard' for their outings.

Rangers went into the game just one point behind Celtic with a game in hand, and a win on home soil would've seen them edge past their opponents by two points - with their game in hand providing them with a real chance to win the top-flight for just the second time since they were demoted to the fourth-tier back in 2012-13. But a dismal performance saw them go behind after just 21 seconds courtesy of Daizen Maeda, and when Matt O'Riley delivered a superb panenka from the spot after the half-hour mark, players on the pitch were greeted by a chorus of boos with fans knowing that any further damage would see them fall behind their rivals in the title race, with the risk of surrendering their lead.

They roared back in the second half to record a 3-3 draw - a respectable result, given the circumstances at the interval - but whilst the second half marked a clear improvement, Agbonlahor didn't hold any punches with his scathing criticism of Philippe Clement's men.

What Gabriel Agbonlahor Said About Rangers' Performance Versus Celtic

Rangers were booed off by their own fans in the Old Firm derby at half time

Speaking to talkSPORT, the former Villa hitman couldn't believe what he was watching as a pumped-up Ibrox crowd watched their side go two down without a whimper. He said: "The standard of Rangers' football in the first half, I was shocked. I was speaking to friends in group chats and I'm like: 'The standard!'

"Rangers fans created an outstanding atmosphere. It's a derby game, the perfect game to go and play your best football. [James] Tavernier was terrible and he's normally one of the better players for Rangers. [Connor] Goldson, [Scott] Wright, [Tom] Lawrence, [Cyriel] Dessers, honestly. I was watching this game and half of the Rangers team wouldn't get into Championship sides. That's how bad they were in the first half.

"Celtic were quite wasteful with a few chances but they were so on top in that first half. The Rangers fans were getting so frustrated with their team. Poor quality. Second half they made changes and were better. But Celtic should have scored four or five in that first half."

What the Title Race Holds in Store for Rangers and Celtic

Rangers and Celtic will be vying to battle each other once again for silverware

With the Scottish Premiership enduring a 'split league' after 33 games - in which the top six play each other once, and the bottom six play each other once - we are guaranteed to have another Old Firm clash. Two have taken place at Ibrox in the regular season, whilst only one has taken place at Celtic Park and so the fourth edition of the derby clash will be behind Celtic's fanbase in the east end of Glasgow.

The Hoops can gain a maximum tally of 93, whilst Rangers could slightly upsurge them with a maximum total of 95; though a lot will depend on the game at Parkhead.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rangers won the 2020-21 Scottish Premiership title by going unbeaten with 32 wins and 6 draws under Steven Gerrard

Other teams that are confirmed to be in the top-six split are Hearts, Kilmarnock and St Mirren, which have all proved testing away grounds for both Rangers and Celtic in the past; and Dundee could confirm their place in the top half with their game in hand, though that comes against Philippe Clement’s Gers.

Whatever happens, it promises to be an enthralling title race and it may be that Rabbi Matondo’s late equaliser at Ibrox on Sunday could be the difference.

