Rangers boss Michael Beale was on record as wanting most of his summer transfer business conducted early, so that his new look squad can hit the ground running for the 2023/24 campaign. Already, it is clear that he is fulfilling his pledge with three signings delivered in the form of Kieran Dowell, Dujon Sterling and Jack Butland, while Jose Cifuentes has emerged as a top target, with a deal potentially confirmed in July.

But just what will Rangers starting XI look like on the opening day of the new Premiership season?

Rangers' Predicted starting XI 2023/24

What is guaranteed is that the first team will look radically different from last season, with a large turnover in personnel. That has been evidenced already with the new signings whilst the dressing room has lost the presence of five major figures. Allan McGregor, Scott Arfield, Alfredo Morelos and Ryan Kent have all moved on to pastures new, as has Filip Helander.

Beale needs quality and character to replace what has been lost within his group as well as to turn the tide of dominance in Scottish football. The former QPR head-coach knows all about the pressure and expectation that is part of his remit but the bottom line is that he needs to succeed in his first full season at the helm.

Continuity and certain starters

In James Tavernier, Connor Goldson, Todd Cantwell and Nico Raskin, the manager has a form of continuity as well as an essential bloc of experience whose credentials will be required on the pitch, even more next season. That quartet is looks to be an essential part of the team going forward, with the longevity of the former two, whilst the latter arrived just five months ago and made a great first impression in the process.

All things considered, it is a fair estimate to suggest that four spots in the line-up for the first league game are available. Butland will almost certainly play, as will Sterling and Cifuentes.

Ridvan Yilmaz finished the season in fine fettle, grabbing two assists in his last appearance, but there is still some uncertainty on the left-flank berth. Will Borna Barisic return, provide cover or be moved on? That is one to watch.

More new signings

Elsewhere, massive change could be coming to the front line. With the early acquisitions representing free transfers, it allows for significant money to be spent on firepower. Too often, the Gers haven’t taken chances when it matters, particularly in recent Old Firm contests. That has to change if Rangers are to seriously go toe-to-toe with Celtic for the top spot in Scotland. Sam Lammers has already been signed, while Ike Ugbo of Troyes and Cyriel Dessers have both been linked.

It is very encouraging to see that Beale is casting his net far and wide for new acquisitions as well as utilising his past contacts and relationships with players who previously worked under him. Another name to have been linked is Sunderland winger Jack Clarke.

In addition to those potential arrivals, a new central defender is likely - especially with concerns over Goldson’s fitness for the very start of the new campaign.

Strength in depth will be provided by the likes of John Lundstram, Ryan Jack and John Souttar who will all be pushing hard, vying for selection. The best of the youth prospects are Alex Lowry, Zak Lovelace and Bailey Rice

Predicted line-up to start the season (433). Butland, Tavernier, Sterling, Goldson, Ridvan, Lundstram, Cifuentes, Raskin, Cantwell, Lammers, Palma.