Rangers’ move to re-sign midfielder Steven Davis “makes sense” at Ibrox, as talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook provides an update to GIVEMESPORT.

Michael Beale has been tasked with rebuilding an ageing Gers side this summer but could turn to familiar faces to ease the transition.

Rangers transfer news – Steven Davis

After a disappointing trophyless season for Rangers, Beale has ripped up the core of last term’s squad, attempting to build a fresh Gers side that can challenge for the Premiership title and domestic honours.

The club also want to progress into the latter stages of European competition.

As many as ten players were allowed to leave Ibrox this summer, with several members of the squad signing pre-contract deals elsewhere, being let go at the end of their contracts, or sold outright.

Meanwhile, Beale has welcomed eight fresh faces to Glasgow, only two of which are aged 30 and over, indicating a shift to a more youthful approach to recruitment this term.

Rangers’ marquee signing thus far has been Feyenoord striker Danilo Pereira da Silva, arriving in a deal which could reach £6m.

Meanwhile, Cremonese centre-forward Cyriel Dessers has signed for a fee of £4.5m, and Atalanta forward Sam Lammers has been welcomed for £3.5m, indicating that there has been a focus on making attacking additions this summer.

30-year-old goalkeeper Jack Butland has arrived on a free transfer from Crystal Palace, whilst the Gers also snapped up the signature of experienced Queens Park Rangers centre-back Leon Balogun.

Meanwhile, Rangers could re-sign midfielder Davis, whose £8,000 per-week contract at Ibrox expired at the end of last season.

The 38-year-old is recovering from a cruciate knee ligament injury but has claimed that discussions over a return to Ibrox have been ongoing in the background.

"There's been discussions in the background with Rangers, but nothing really nailed down at any point," Davis told BelfastLive.

Crook has described Davis as “a bit of a legend” at Rangers and can see the Gers attempting to re-sign the Northern Ireland record cap holder.

What has Crook said about Rangers and Davis?

When asked about the possibility of a Davis return to Rangers, Crook told GIVEMESPORT: “I think that makes sense. You can’t have enough of those types of characters in the dressing room.

“He’s a bit of a legend in the eyes of the fans. And maybe he can still make an impact, albeit possibly coming off the bench. But I can see them attempting that.”

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, All The Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Rangers?

With a month remaining of the transfer window, Rangers hope to complete all of their required business as they head into another Scottish Premiership campaign.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects the Glasgow giants to finish the transfer window strongly following the signings of Dessers and Danilo.

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently informed GMS that the Gers were still in talks to sign Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes, who is now on the verge of sealing a move to Ibrox.

Therefore, Rangers’ squad will have a fresh look about it come the end of the transfer window, which could be what Beale needs to challenge for this season’s Scottish Premiership title.