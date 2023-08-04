Rangers re-signing long-term midfielder Steven Davis could be ‘one of their best signings this summer’, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides a crucial update about his Ibrox future.

Jones suggested the seasoned Northern Ireland international is ‘invaluable’ to the Gers, whether that be a playing or non-playing role.

Rangers transfer news – Steven Davis

A lack of trophies last season for Rangers means Beale has overseen wholesale squad changes in order to challenge on multiple fronts in the coming campaign.

Among the exciting new incomings is former Feyenoord frontman Danilo Pereira da Silva, with the 24-year-old signing a deal worth up to £6m, as reported by Sky Sports.

Jack Butland also arrived at Scottish shores on a free transfer, while deals for Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers were completed for £4.5m and £3.5m, respectively.

However, it is the 38-year-old Davis who Jones believes could be Rangers’ best signing this summer.

He's already played a whopping 360 games for the club, scoring 27 and notching a further 70 assists in that sequence, though it’s the intangible aspects of his game that make him so influential, both on and off the field.

When in contract with the club, Davis pocketed a mere £8,000 per week, though he is currently out of action and on the mend after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury.

However, Beale seems to be keen to get him back in the fold as soon as physically possible.

“He’ll be in and around the first team as a normal player in terms of rehab and then there will be a decision. At this moment in time, Steven has a real burning desire to play, and we want to help him get back to that.” Beale said, via Football Scotland.

What did Dean Jones say about Rangers and Steven Davis?

On the veteran central midfielder, Jones claimed it’s not a surprise a contract is being considered seeing as Beale has much adoration and respect for Davis.

The transfer insider claimed that he could be an 'invaluable asset' to the Scottish Premiership side even if his minutes on the pitch suffer.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “It’s interesting that Rangers are talking to him about a new contract but also not a surprise really. Michael Beale really respects and admires him and for months now there has been a chance that he will stick around.

“He’s invaluable in terms of the team’s identity and character and even in a non-playing role would have benefits to Rangers moving forward. That’s something they will pursue at some point, but firstly he obviously wants to see if he can get back to playing.

“If they could get him back again it could be one of their best signings of the summer.”

What next for Rangers?

Competing with their Glaswegian rivals Celtic for domestic gold will be top of Beale’s agenda next term, but a fruitful campaign in Europe, too, wouldn’t go amiss.

As such, Rangers are now ‘expected’ to have a strong concluding few weeks of the window, Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT.

At the back end of July, The Athletic reported that the Scottish outfit were negotiating the final parts to sign Ecuadorian box-to-box midfielder Jose Cifuentes from Los Angeles FC.

Rangers officials, according to Daily Record, are heading to the airport to meet Cifuentes in order to complete a £1.2m switch, with terms already been reached via a pre-contract agreement.

Cifuentes’ contract with his USA-based employers is up this winter and, therefore, has been allowed to sign with Rangers as long as Beale and co. pay the fee immediately, per The Athletic's report.