Highlights Rangers have made a new loan offer for Joan Jordan from Sevilla.

Sevilla are reluctant to cover Jordan's wages, with Rangers offering to pay 40%.

Philippe Clement needs midfield reinforcements after Nicolas Raskin injury and player exits.

Rangers have made a new offer to Sevilla to sign midfielder Joan Jordan on loan, according to journalist Fernando Serrano.

The Scottish giants have already seen a bid for the Spaniard rejected by the La Liga club as it didn't meet their demands for his wages to be covered, but that hasn't put the club off making a new offer.

And according to Serrano they have returned with a new bid that has increased the percentage of the wages they are willing to pay.

Rangers Eye New Midfield Transfers

Philippe Clement needs reinforcements

After losing Ryan Jack and John Lundstram from the squad this season after the expiry of their contracts, new midfielders are desperately needed at Ibrox.

Youngster Connor Barron has been brought in from Aberdeen already, but with Nicolas Raskin suffering an ankle injury in pre-season that will keep him out for six weeks that has left Philippe Clement short on options.

But Jordan currently earns around £58,000-per-week at Sevilla which would make him comfortably the highest earner in Glasgow, and Rangers' new offer would see them pay around 40% of that.

Jordan's 2023/24 La Liga Statistics Appearanes 8 Pass Accuracy 87.2% Progressive Passes Per 90 7.62 Key Passes Per 90 0.48 Tackles Per 90 1.9 Interceptions Per 90 0.95

It's previously been reported by Fabrizio Romano that Sevilla don't want to cover any of his wages to allow him to leave the club, as they don't see him in their plans at all.

Rangers have admitted that they need to sell players in order to raise funds for new signings having already made six additions this summer with Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Oscar Cortes, Liam Kelly and Hamza Igamane joining Barron in putting pen to paper on a deal at Ibrox.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joan Jordan's pass completion rate only fell below 80% twice in the 2023/24 season.

Rangers Close in on Vaclav Cerny Transfer

Winger in race against time to seal deal

While the club look to strengthen the midfield, they are also closing in on a deal to strengthen their attacking department further by bringing in Czechia international Vaclav Cerny on a season-long loan deal.

Clement is set to see striker Sam Lammers leave the club permanently to FC Twente, while there are also talks for Connor Goldson, James Tavernier and Todd Cantwell to move before the end of the window.

There are several transfers on the go and that has allowed for Clement to make his move and add more experience to the wide positions, with Scott Wright another who could move on.

That would leave the team with Cerny, Rabbi Matondo, Ross McCausland and Oscar Cortes as options for the upcoming season, while Tom Lawrence, Dujon Sterling and Kieran Dowell are also options should they be needed.