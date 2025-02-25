Rangers' proposed takeover under the 49ers Group may have originally had fans excited about a summer of heavy spending as they aim to close the gap to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership - but BBC Sport journalist Tom English has poured cold water over any notion of mega-bucks being spent, stating that the Ibrox side won't see a 'football warchest' being spent should the takeover go through in the coming weeks.

Rangers have been looking for external investment for a number of years after being promoted to the top-flight back in 2016, and that finally looks to have taken a step in the right direction with the prospective owners - who also own English side Leeds United and NFL outfit San Francisco 49ers - closing in on a deal that would see them become majority shareholders in the Govan club.

English: Rangers 'Won't Get Warchest', Fans Want Stability in Takeover

The 49ers Group could come in - but not too much will change immediately

However, speaking on BBC 5 Live's 'Monday Night Club', presenter Mark Chapman suggested that Rangers could conceivably play second fiddle to Leeds over the next decade, with the 49ers Group seeing Championship leaders take a huge step into the more lucrative Premier League with a win over second-placed Sheffield United.

Rangers' 2024/2025 season statistics - overall record by competition Competition Wins Draws Losses Scottish Premiership 17 5 5 Scottish Cup 1 0 1 Scottish League Cup 3 1 0* (lost on penalties) Champions League 0 1 1 Europa League 4 2 2

And that led journalist English to state that there may be other consortiums in the hat to take over Rangers, who recently sacked Philippe Clement - and with the club set to be managed by Barry Ferguson on an interim basis until the end of the season once a new boss is hired, English claimed that all Rangers fans want is stability and solid foundations to build upon. He said:

"Absolutely, and I suspect that there is probably another one in there as well. I spoke to someone very close to the deal last week, and confirmed all the 49ers stuff - but also said that there was at least one, possibly two others who were just as important in this than the 49ers. "Look, the fans are just crying out for a changed landscape here. Now this, it's not like these people are going to come in and all of a sudden there's going to be the famous 'football warchest' coming in. There's not. "I think Rangers fans - the sensible ones - will be realistic. But what they're looking for is stability, solid foundations on which to grow, and they don't have that."

Rangers currently sit 13 points behind Celtic in the top-flight title race, were dumped out of the Scottish Cup by fellow Glaswegian minnows Queen's Park and lost to their Old Firm rivals in the Scottish League Cup final, meaning that their only realistic chance of success is in the Europa League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rangers have won just 25 of their 43 competitive games this season.

Interim boss Ferguson will face off against tactical mastermind Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce side in the knockout rounds of the tournament next month, and if they lose over the two legs, Rangers' season will disappointingly be all but done and dusted in early March.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 25-02-25.

