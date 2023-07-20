Rangers are working on a deal to sign Feyenoord striker Danilo, and Fabrizio Romano has shared an exclusive update with GIVEMESPORT that should come as good news to Gers fans.

Manager Michael Beale has been busy this transfer window, already bringing seven new players to Ibrox, but his business does not look to be finished.

Rangers transfer news — Danilo

According to the Daily Record, Feyenoord manager Arne Slot is reluctant to let Danilo go until he can find cover for Santiago Gimenez.

The same outlet also claims that the Dutch club want around £6m for the Brazilian, so agreeing a deal may take a bit of time.

Nevertheless, the Daily Record's report states that Rangers remain undeterred and are still determined to sign Danilo this summer.

Beale has already strengthened his attack with the additions of Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers, but the former Queens Park Rangers manager seems intent on improving that area of his squad even further.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Danilo and Rangers?

Romano says discussions to sign Danilo are going well in general.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT about Rangers' interest in the 24-year-old, the transfer expert said: "Danilo is very concrete. The conversations are going well. Let's wait for the final stages of the discussion, but it's going very well."

How much transfer business do Rangers have left?

Even after the Gers sign Danilo, should that deal go through, there could be a few more incomings. Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Glasgow club could bring in a forward and defender on top of Los Angeles FC midfielder Jose Cifuentes.

That forward is likely to be Danilo, but in terms of a defender, Nottingham Forest's Jonathan Panzo could be one option for them. According to Football Scotland, Beale wants the centre-back but his £2.5m price tag is currently holding things up.

As well as more arrivals, exits can be expected at Ibrox, too. Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has claimed that Ianis Hagi is attracting interest from Serie A, so the Romanian is one name that could leave Rangers before the transfer window closes.

All in all, while the Gers have been extremely busy this summer, there is still a bit of work left to do in the market. Beale is making a lot of changes, but it is understandable.

The 42-year-old will be desperate to overtake Celtic, who won a second successive Scottish Premiership title last season.

"My job is to make sure we are as strong as possible," Beale was quoted as saying by The Herald earlier this month. "I’m looking forward to it. The fixtures come out, it makes it reality. We’ve an interesting one straight away at Killie — a tough place to go live on Sky."

It will not be an easy task, beating their rivals to first place, but with all of the signings that Rangers have made so far, supporters will be feeling optimistic.