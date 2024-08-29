Rangers' transfer window has been as busy as ever with nine first-team signings and 11 departures in Philippe Clement's first-ever summer transfer window as Rangers boss - but he could hit double figures in terms of his own incomings, with talks taking place with Hoffenheim over Stanley N'Soki and a potential loan move to the club.

Rangers finished second in the Scottish Premiership last year and failed to win the Scottish Cup by falling to Celtic at the final hurdle, with major trophies now imperative for the club after winning just three since their promotion back to the top-flight in 2016.

Clement has been the man tasked with securing their fortunes, and having had a huge rebuild this summer, there is every chance they could challenge Celtic - with N'Soki being the latest man linked with a move to Ibrox to reunite with his former boss.

Rangers 'In Talks' for Stanley N'Soki

The Hoffenheim defender has plenty of experience in various leagues

According to a report from L'Equipe, N'Soki, who came through the ranks at Paris Saint-Germain, could leave Hoffenheim to join Rangers on a loan deal ahead of the transfer deadline on Friday.

Rangers' Premiership statistics - Divisional ranking, 2024/25 season Stats Output Squad rank Wins 2 3rd Goals scored 8 2nd Goals conceded 1 2nd xG 8.1 2nd Shots against 10 2nd

The defender, 25, is under contract until 2027 but having only featured in 11 games for the Bundesliga club last season, he is in need of game time. Clement managed him at Club Brugge prior to his move to Ibrox, where he made 42 appearances under the Belgian gaffer before their separate exits, and he could be loaned back to his former boss before the end of the month.

Clement wants him back, and with vast experience under his belt that includes 16 games for PSG, 44 appearances for Nice and 33 more appearances at Hoffenheim, it's certainly a deal that would offer Rangers some form of nous at the back to help deal with the losses of some of their more experienced stars, with discussions to be continued over a potential move in the coming hours.

It's Another Summer Rebuild for Rangers

The Ibrox have overseen 20 transfers in and out this summer

The Gers have overseen a huge rebuild this summer, with the likes of Connor Goldson, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack and John Lundstram amongst others all jetting out of Ibrox to spell the end of their long tenures at the club.

The quartet were part of the old guard who had dragged Rangers to the Europa League final in 2022, but with trophies starting to dry up at Ibrox, a replenishment of the playing squad has been administered and with younger stars coming in, N'Soki certainly fits the bill.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Philippe Clement has won 33 of his 49 games in charge of Rangers

Deals have been made for young players in Jefte, Connor Barron, Oscar Cortes and Clinton Nsiala - whilst valuable experience has been added in the form of Robin Proper and Vaclav Cerny, who are laden with experience in European tournaments.

There is still vast experience in Rangers' ranks in the form of Jack Butland, James Tavernier, Leon Balogun and Tom Lawrence to name but a few, and so there will still be mentoring of the younger stars from those players. But Clement will be wanting to bring the average age of the squad down and map his own team out which could prove beneficial in the coming years.

Related Rangers 'Active' as Big Update on 20-Year-Old Target Emerges Rangers have already signed nine players for their squad this summer but one deal they've pursued won't be getting over the line

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 29-08-24.