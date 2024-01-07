Highlights Rangers are interested in signing Vitesse winger Million Manhoef, who could be available for a bargain fee in January.

There is competition for Manhoef's signature, with Leicester City also considering a move for the 22-year-old.

Manhoef would be an exciting signing for Rangers, as he is a tricky player who picks up the ball in good positions and would get fans off their seats, according to Dean Jones.

If Rangers aspire to make a substantial bid for the Scottish Premiership title, securing the services of further reinforcements in attack could significantly enhance their chances. Under the management of Philippe Clement, the Old Firm side have experienced a commendable improvement in performance, and the January transfer window presents an opportune moment for him to bolster the squad in preparation for the latter part of the season.

Manager Clement has maintained an impressive streak of form since his arrival in Glasgow in October and he will be looking to carry this momentum into the second half of the campaign as they hunt down their rivals Celtic.

Manhoef a target for Rangers

According to TEAMtalk, Rangers are among the clubs showing an interest in Vitesse winger Manhoef, who could be available for a bargain fee during the January transfer window. Clement's side are set to face competition to secure his signature, however, with English outfit Leicester City also considering a move.

Million Manhoef's Vitesse Eredivisie Stats 2023-24 Stats Output Appearances 15 Average Minutes Per Game 81 Goals 4 XG (Expected Goals) 2.58 Assists 0 xA (Expected Assists) 2.25 Shots Per Game 2.2 Big Chances Missed 2 Touches Per Game 46.1 Key Passes Per Game 1.3 Successful Dribbles Per Game 2.7 Possession Lost Per Game 16.8 Stats Correct As Of January 7th, 2024 - As Per Sofascore

The earlier report claims that a fee of just £3m could be enough to prise Manhoef away from the Dutch side, which could be seen as a bargain to any of the interested parties. The 22-year-old only has around 18 months remaining on his contract, so Vitesse understandably have a decision to make on the young winger.

However, in what could be a huge blow for Rangers, reports in Holland have claimed that technical director Benjamin Schmedes and head coach Edward Sturing are both of the opinion that Manhoef has to remain with the side for the remainder of the season as losing him could have a major impact on their fight to avoid being relegated this campaign. There's also a feeling within the club that they could command a stronger fee for Manhoef in the future if his impressive performances continue.

Dean Jones - Manhoef would be a savvy signing

Jones has suggested that if Rangers can secure the signature of Manhoef in the January transfer window then it would be an exciting signing for the Scottish Premiership outfit. The journalist adds that he's a tricky player who will get fans off their seats, and he's a forward who picks up the ball in really nice positions in the final third. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"In terms of Manhoef, it would be a really exciting signing actually. He is a tricky player. He is one that's really difficult to track. He has very smart little movements and a result of those movements is actually that he picks up the ball in really nice positions in and around the box. It'd be a really savvy signing by Rangers, actually. And if they could pull it off, he's the sort of player that will get fans off their seats."

Rangers face difficult fight in 2024

With Rangers knocked out of European competitions, their sole focus is now gaining ground on their rivals Celtic in the fight to win the Scottish Premiership this season. Clement has organised some touch friendlies over the winter break to stand his side in good stead for the remainder of the campaign, with Rangers set to face Copenhagen and Hertha Berlin later this month.

They return to action with a trip to Dumbarton in the Scottish Cup on 20th January, before two more aways games on the bounce against Hibernian and St Mirren to round off the month. Rangers currently have two games in hand on Celtic at the top of the table, but even victories in both of them games would see them two points adrift of the leaders.