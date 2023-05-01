Rangers midfielder Todd Cantwell has been slammed for ‘bad sportsmanship’ following an incident involving Celtic’s Reo Hatate during Sunday’s Old Firm derby.

The fierce rivals went head-to-head at Hampden Park, aiming to secure a place in the Scottish Cup final.

It was Celtic who won the semi-final thanks to a first-half goal from Jota. The Bhoys will now face Inverness Caledonian Thistle in June’s final.

The incident involving Cantwell and Hatate occurred midway through the first half when the game was temporarily paused so that Rangers’ Malik Tillman could receive treatment.

Hatate walked over to the Rangers’ physio’s bag to see if he could grab a quick drink after seeing Cantwell with a bottle of water.

As the Celtic midfielder crouched down, Cantwell quickly removed the bag. The former Norwich City star was clearly in no mood to share the goods with a rival player.

Hatate then walked back over towards the bag and looked at Rangers duo Alfredo Morelos and James Tavernier for their permission to take a bottle.

Per The Scottish Sun, Morelos appeared to nod that it was okay for Hatate to have a drink.

Video: Cantwell denies Hatate a drink

Watch the footage here:

The footage has angered many Celtic fans on social media, with one commenting: “Noticed that, bad sportsmanship. Felt bad on Reo there though.”

Chris Sutton reacts to Cantwell incident

Former Celtic star Chris Sutton, meanwhile, tweeted: “Harsh on TC. In fairness to Todd he needed to make sure there was sufficient water saved to make his hair look good…”

Ouch.

When did Cantwell join Rangers?

Cantwell joined Rangers from Norwich for an undisclosed fee in January.

The former England Under-21 international was linked with some big Premier League clubs several years ago after catching the eye with Norwich.

But the 25-year-old is now plying his trade in Scotland’s top division and will have the opportunity to compete for trophies and play European football over the coming seasons.