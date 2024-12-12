Rangers and Tottenham both return to Europa League action in a huge battle of Britain at Ibrox Stadium on Thursday night, as Ange Postecoglou returns to Glasgow for the first time since leaving Celtic.

The Light Blues have found some form in recent weeks and claimed a fourth consecutive win in all competitions with a 3-0 victory of Ross County at the weekend, with a dominant 4-1 win over Nice last time out in this competition moving them up to eighth place in the table. Tottenham on the other hand blew a 2-0 lead at home to rivals Chelsea at the weekend in the Premier League and are now winless in their last four games, having given up a lead twice in their last European encounter with AS Roma to be held to a 2-2 draw.

With huge games to come at the weekend in a busy schedule as well as injury problems, there could be changes to the teams and this is how GIVEMESPORT expect both sides to line up.

Rangers Team News

Hamza Igamane is flying

Rangers have been dealing with several injury issues all season but they have recently found form and Philippe Clement is likely to continue with as much of a winning recipe as he can. Ianis Hagi, Danilo and Rabbi Matondo are all ineligible after not being registered in the European squad at the start of the season while the likes of Tom Lawrence and Neraysho Kasanwirjo remain sidelined through injury.

Young summer signing Hamza Igamane is likely to continue in attack, however, after netting four in his last four games, with Cyriel Dessers set to be on the bench once more, while Oscar Cortes could return to the squad after training this week.

Rangers Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Danilo Ineligible January 2025 Clinton Nsiala Ineligible January 2025 Ianis Hagi Ineligible January 2025 Rabbi Matondo Ineligible January 2025 Neraysho Kasanwirjo Knee June 2025 Oscar Cortes Hamstring 12/12/2024 Tom Lawrence Knock December 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Clement shared an update on the availability of his squad.

"Tom Lawrence will be out, Matondo is training but not fit enough to be in the squad. Cortes is getting closer to playing some minutes."

Rangers Predicted XI

Bajrami returns to the side

Rangers Predicted XI: Butland; Tavernier, Propper, Souttar, Jefte; Barron, Raskin; Cerny, Diomande, Bajrami; Igamane.

Rangers Predicted Substitutes: Kelly (GK), Sterling (DEF), Yilmaz (DEF), Balogun (DEF), Fraser (DEF), Devine (DEF), Dowell (MID), Rice (MID), McKinnon (MID), McCausland (FWD), Dessers (FWD), Cortes (FWD).

Captain James Tavernier has bounced back after losing his place in the team to score twice in the last two games and should start here again, while Mo Diomande should return to the side in place of the ineligible Ianis Hagi as the number ten. With Igamane moving to the central striker position, Nedim Bajrami should return to the team on the left wing.

Tottenham Team News

Defensive crisis for Postecoglou

Postecoglou surprised everyone by naming Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven in the starting lineup against Chelsea, but the risk backfired with both players forced off before the game was over. Romero is set to miss six weeks with a muscle problem and with Ben Davies also ruled out, Spurs are short at centre-back.

Guglielmo Vicario, Richarlison and Wilson Odobert aren't expected to play again this year while Mikey Moore is still battling an illness, but Rodrigo Bentancur is available to play despite his domestic ban. Sergio Reguilon is ineligible after being left out of the Europa League squad for the League Phase.

Tottenham Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Cristian Romero Muscle 14/01/2025 Ben Davies Hamstring Unknown Mikey Moore Illness Unknown Wilson Odobert Hamstring Unknown Micky Van de Ven Hamstring 14/01/2025 Richarlison Hamstring 01/01/2025 Guglielmo Vicario Ankle 08/03/2025 Sergio Reguilon Ineligible January 2025

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Postecoglou shared an update on the status of his squad ahead of his return to Scotland.

"Not much better. With the weekend's fallout, Romero and Van de Ven, we're still getting clarity over the injuries but we're going to be without them again. At the moment we're still trying to get timelines on those guys so I wouldn't put a time on it yet."

Tottenham Predicted XI

Gray and Spence to get rare starts

Tottenham Predicted XI: Forster; Porro, Dragusin, Gray, Spence; Bentancur, Maddison, Bergvall; Johnson, Son, Werner.

Tottenham Predicted XI: Austin (GK), Udogie (DEF), Olusesi (MID), Sarr (MID), Bissouma (MID), Kulusevski (MID), Johnson (FWD), Solanke (FWD), Lankshear (FWD).

With very limited defensive options £30m star Archie Gray should get a start at centre-back, while Djed Spence is likely to get the nod at full-back to avoid any other potential injuries occurring to first-choice options. Bentancur will start since he can't play domestically in place of £30m star Yves Bissouma and James Maddison should come in alongside him after another assist off the bench, while Heung-Min Son could lead the line ahead of £65m man Dominic Solanke.