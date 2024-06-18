Highlights Rangers 'still hold an interest' in Red Bull Salzburg forward Petar Ratkov.

The Light Blues missed out on the talented Serbian 12 months ago.

Ratkov was called up to represent Serbia at Euro 2024, following his promising stint in Austria.

Rangers are tracking Red Bull Salzburg forward Petar Ratkov’s progress after he completed his debut season in Austria, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Dubbed as a ‘highly intelligent’ attacker, Ratkov enjoyed a successful start to life at Salzburg, contributing eight goals in 24 Bundesliga matches.

According to Jacobs, Rangers were interested in Ratkov even before his transfer to Austria last year – when he was still at Serbian side TSC.

They missed out on signing the Serbian striker 12 months ago as TSC reportedly rejected a £3m bid from the Scottish side last year before he joined Salzburg.

Rangers ‘Still Interested’ in Ratkov

After missing out last year

Jacobs, writing in his GMS column, suggests that multiple clubs around Europe are following Ratkov’s development at Salzburg. The Austrian side are said to have fought off plenty of competition to secure his signature last summer for a fee of around £4m. RB Leipzig are one of the sides who are monitoring his progress, while Rangers also hold an interest after missing out 12 months ago.

Leeds United are another who are scouting Ratkov, so it could be a competitive race to prise him away from Salzburg during the summer transfer window. Ratkov could be the latest star to join Salzburg’s sister club Leipzig in the near future – the likes of Marcel Sabitzer, Naby Keïta, Dayot Upamecano, Dominik Szoboszlai and Benjamin Sesko have all made the switch previously.

After a promising season in Austria, Ratkov was called up to represent Serbia at Euro 2024 in Germany this summer. He made his national team debut last year, coming on as a substitute in a 2-1 loss against Hungary.

Petar Ratkov Stats (2023-24) Games Goals Assists Bundesliga 24 5 3 Champions League 6 0 0 OFB-Cup 5 1 0

Rangers Secure Jefte Deal

He joined on a four-year contract

Rangers have signed Fluminense full-back Jefte on a four-year deal last week – the Brazilian joined after spending a season on loan with Cypriot First Division champions APOEL.

GMS reported earlier that the Light Blues were close to completing a deal for Jefte in January, while he was still in Cyprus, but APOEL refused to break their loan deal for the 20-year-old.

Jefte impressed for APOEL last season, contributing seven goals in 33 appearances for the Cypriot side.

The Brazilian earned comparisons to James Tavernier after his impressive performances going forward last season – he dribbles past opponents with ease and can whip in a dangerous cross into the box.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 18-06-24.