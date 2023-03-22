Rangers star Alfredo Morelos' summer exit from Ibrox would 'sting' the Gers, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

Michael Beale, who was appointed as the Glasgow giants' boss last November, will be handed the opportunity to freshen up his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Rangers transfer news - Alfredo Morelos

According to the Daily Record, Morelos has told Rangers he has not signed a pre-contract agreement with La Liga side Sevilla.

The report suggests there are no guarantees that the striker will be offered an extension to his current deal at Ibrox, but he has still not held discussions with interested parties.

It comes after it had initially been reported that Morelos has committed to joining Spanish outfit Sevilla in the coming months.

The Colombian's £33,000-per-week contract is due to expire in the summer, leading to growing uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that it might be the perfect time for Rangers and Morelos to part ways.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Morelos?

O'Rourke believes seeing Morelos walk away as a free agent would come as a major blow to Rangers and boss Beale.

The journalist feels the Gers may be regretting their decision to avoid cashing in when offers have previously been put on the table.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "To lose a player like Morelos on a free transfer will sting a bit for Rangers.

"They've turned down big money in the past and that money could have been used to reinvest in the squad. But now they're going to have to try and replace Morelos and his goals.

"They don't come cheap if they are looking to bring in a replacement."

Should Rangers hand Morelos a new contract?

There is no doubt that Morelos has made his mark at Rangers as, according to Transfermarkt, he has found the back of the net 122 times and registered a further 58 assists in 262 appearances.

Sofascore data highlights that the 26-year-old has been getting his name on the scoresheet every 128 minutes, on average, in the Scottish Premiership this season.

But it emerged prior to the January transfer window that Morelos is unwilling to put pen-to-paper unless a contract worth £45,000-per-week is tabled.

Meeting those demands would result in Rangers making the South American, who has been described as 'unplayable' by former frontman Mark Hateley, the highest-paid player by a considerable margin.

With that being the case, the Gers may be better off allowing Morelos - who has been handed an average match rating of 6.78 by WhoScored for his domestic performances this term - to move on.