Rangers should look to sign Jack Butland as the Manchester United loanee would be a 'really good fit' for Michael Beale's side at Ibrox, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Gers will be handed another opportunity to freshen up their squad with reinforcements when the summer window opens for business.

Rangers transfer news - Jack Butland

According to Football Insider, Butland has been identified as a preferred target by Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson and a move could be sanctioned when he becomes a free agent.

The report suggests the goalkeeper has been on the Glasgow giants' radar for a number of years and he is keen to move north of the border.

Butland's Crystal Palace contract, which is worth £40,000-per-week, is set to expire in the coming months and the south Londoners are not expected to negotiate fresh terms after allowing him to join Premier League rivals Manchester United for the remainder of the campaign.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the England international could give Rangers a spark if he opts to link-up with the Scottish Premiership giants.

The Gers are scouring the market for a new first-choice shot-stopper as Allan McGregor is expected to retire at the end of the campaign.

What has Dean Jones said about Butland?

Jones believes Butland would have a positive impact in the dressing room if Beale and Wilson manage to lure him to Ibrox in the summer.

The transfer insider feels the 6 ft 5 custodian could be the perfect long-term replacement for McGregor thanks to his abundance of experience.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "There are plenty of good goalkeepers, but it's about understanding what Rangers are as a football club and what it takes to thrive in that environment.

"I think Jack Butland is a fantastic person to have around the dressing room. He's got big experience, too. I think he'd be a really good fit, particularly for Rangers next season, if they do go down that path."

Would Butland be a good signing for Rangers?

There is no doubt that Butland would make Rangers more difficult for opponents to break down as, according to Transfermarkt, he has kept 81 clean sheets over the course of his senior club career.

Although the 29-year-old is still searching for his first appearance of the season, having only been named in a matchday squad three times, he has previously shown that he could be an ideal replacement for McGregor.

FBref statistics highlight that Butland averaged more saves per 90 minutes than the Rangers legend during the 2021/22 campaign, while he also had a 100 per cent penalty save success rate.

Although the former Stoke City man has never played for a club outside his homeland, he boasts plenty of experience and has made 290 club appearances since breaking into senior football.

Rangers should pounce for Butland, who has been described as a 'really good character in the dressing room' by Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira, when he becomes a free agent in the summer.