Rangers could seal the Ibrox arrival of Los Angeles FC star Jose Cifuentes 'in the next week' after the reason behind his delayed move to the Gers has emerged, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Michael Beale is looking to bolster his squad ahead of the upcoming season getting underway, with him aiming to overcome arch-rivals Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title in his first full campaign at the helm.

Rangers transfer news - Jose Cifuentes

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rangers boss Beale has revealed that Cifuentes is close to rubber-stamping his switch to Glasgow.

The former Queens Park Rangers chief has suggested the 24-year-old, who has racked up seven goal contributions during the current Major League Soccer campaign, has been on his radar for a prolonged period.

It is understood that the Gers and LAFC have agreed a fee, with minor details being all that needs to be signed off before Cifuentes is unveiled as the latest acquisition at Ibrox.

The Scottish Premiership giants resumed discussions over the central midfielder earlier this month and have been looking to strike a deal for in the region of £1million.

Rangers have been hopeful of tempting LAFC into cashing in as Cifuentes' contract, which sees him pocket close to £7,000-per-week, is due to expire at the end of the year.

The Ecuador international has made 121 appearances during his time in California, winning two pieces of silverware along the way.

What has Dean Jones said about Cifuentes?

Jones understands that Rangers have been made to play the waiting game over Cifuentes due to LAFC's underwhelming form, which has resulted in them not being willing to sell a key asset.

But, with the MLS season now on hold, the respected journalist feels there is a window of opportunity for the Gers to seal the deal within the coming days.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "In the meantime, Cifuentes could still join Rangers. This has dragged out longer than initially expected, but he is playing in MLS and the scheduling there hasn't helped at all, particularly because LAFC have been going through a tricky spell of form.

"They've needed to use him and couldn't let him go at the moment because it would have caused them even more problems.

"That could change now because MLS is going on a break. This is the ideal time to get this deal tied up. I feel like, if Cifuentes joining Rangers is going to happen, it's going to happen in the next week or so."

What's next for Rangers?

Transfer insider Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he is expecting Rangers to dip back into the market to sign a forward and defender after the deal for Cifuentes gets over the line.

According to The Scottish Sun, Beale is pushing hard to reach an agreement with Feyenoord over Brazilian striker Danilo.

The report suggests the Gers are preparing to return to the Eredivisie side with an improved bid for the 24-year-old, who has scored 40 goals since breaking into senior club action.

Meanwhile, Scott Wright is on the verge of heading through the exit door as Rangers have accepted a £500,000 bid from Turkish side Pendikspor.

The Gers have decided to cash in on the midfielder after he entered the final two years of his £5,600-per-week contract.