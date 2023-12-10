Highlights Rangers have been involved in negotiations with Borna Barisic over a new contract after he has gained admirers ahead of the winter window.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed the Gers are desperate to keep hold of the left-back after he has made more than 220 appearances during his time at Ibrox.

Barisic is preparing to enter the final five months of his deal, which has led to suitors noticing a potential opportunity to pounce.

Rangers have 'begun the process' of attempting to tie Ibrox star Borna Barisic down to a new contract, but transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT whether a January exit could be on the cards after attracting interest.

It has been a hectic season for the Gers, with boss Philippe Clement penning a contract until the summer of 2027 after the board were forced into making a change in the dugout thanks to falling behind Old Firm rivals Celtic in the race for the Scottish Premiership title and crashing out of the Champions League before the group stage.

Although Rangers spent close to £14million on reinforcements during the summer, the Belgian tactician will be handed an opportunity to stamp his authority by freshening up the squad he inherited when the winter window opens at the turn of the year.

Gers hand Barisic fresh contract proposal

Rangers have put a fresh two-year contract on the table as they look to convince Barisic to extend his stay in Glasgow, according to TEAMtalk, and Clement is desperate to keep him out of Premier League side Nottingham Forest's clutches.

The report suggests the Tricky Trees' interest in the left-back, who has made more than 220 appearances during his time at Ibrox, has refused to go away since they joined a host of admirers in attempting to acquire his services during the summer window.

Rangers are eager to see Barisic put pen-to-paper and strengthen their resolve ahead of suitors potentially aiming to prise him away in the coming weeks as he is due to enter the final five months of his £21,000-per-week deal at the turn of the year.

Borna Barisic's season-by-season statistics at Rangers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2018/19 22 0 4 4 0 2019/20 40 2 14 6 0 2020/21 50 5 14 8 0 2021/22 43 0 3 9 0 2022/23 46 2 13 11 0 2023/24 20 0 4 2 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt up to and including December 5, 2023

The Croatia international's current situation means he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club in January, which has led to Roma boss Jose Mourinho wanting to lure him to Serie A and Aston Villa also keeping tabs.

Watford are open to offering a route into the Championship south of the border as Hornets boss Valerien Ismael aims to guide his side back into the top flight, highlighting that Barisic has a host of options if he decides he is keen to embark on a fresh challenge away from Rangers.

Respected reporter Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 31-year-old could see returning to his homeland with Dinamo Zagreb as an attractive proposition as he moves into the final stages of his career.

Jones understands that Barisic is being coveted by a number of clubs while there is ongoing uncertainty over whether he is willing to extend his spell at Rangers.

Although the transfer insider is aware that the Gers are doing all they can to tempt the former NK Osijek man to pen a new contract, having been on the club's books since sealing a £2.2million switch in 2018, he believes Clement could be forced to look to cash in if it becomes clear that an agreement will not be reached.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"Obviously, there is uncertainty around the left-back position at the moment. Barisic has been at the club for a long time now, and he has got a few clubs looking at his situation because he could sign a pre-contract with a club abroad in January. "There have been a few mooted in that sense, so it is a situation to watch. But Rangers have begun the process of talking to him about an extension, and that began a couple of months back. You would be expecting that to progress pretty soon if there is going to be a good ending to it from a Rangers perspective. "They need to try and make sure that the contract situation works out suitably, from their point of view, pretty soon because Rangers will need to be wondering what they will do by the time they get to the end of the season if they don't get good indications that he is going to sign a new deal."

Raskin has complications in injury recovery

Nicolas Raskin is in line to undergo another round of testing in the coming days after he has struggled to recover from an injury he suffered during Rangers' clash with Hearts last month, according to Football Scotland, meaning he is set to miss a key run of fixtures.

The report suggests Clement, who headed into the Ibrox dugout having clinched silverware seven times in his homeland, is unhappy with how long it is taking the central midfielder to shake off the issue and it has resulted in being forced to seek solutions within the squad.

Raskin had been one of the first names on the team sheet before heading onto the treatment table, with him chalking up two goal contributions over the course of 14 appearances, and his absence has come as a blow as Rangers aim to close the gap on Scottish Premiership table-toppers Celtic.

Related Rangers 'want to make changes' during winter transfer window at Ibrox Rangers will look to make changes to Philippe Clement's Gers squad at Ibrox during the winter transfer window.

It is understood that the 22-year-old, who is approaching 12 months at Ibrox after joining in a deal worth up to £1.7million from Standard Liege, played a key role in ensuring Clement was handed the managerial reins in October.

That is because Raskin claimed the former Monaco chief would be the perfect fit to take Rangers forward due to his attacking style of play and being able to bring clarity to the dressing room after a woeful start to the campaign.