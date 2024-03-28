Highlights Jack Butland has boosted Rangers by proving that heading north of the border will not result in big-names falling out of contention for an England recall.

Three Lions goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson has admitted that the 31-year-old is on boss Gareth Southgate's radar ahead of Euro 2024.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge understands that Butland came agonisingly close to being selected for England's friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Rangers star Jack Butland has handed boss Philippe Clement a 'huge plus' by proving that he will be considered for an England recall despite plying his trade in the Scottish Premiership, and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that the Ibrox giants' shot-stopper is in contention for a place in the Three Lions' Euro 2024 squad.

The Gers' goalkeeping department was freshened up ahead of the campaign getting underway, with them being forced to go in search of a new first-choice custodian after Allan McGregor brought the curtain down on his fruitful career on the club's books at the end of last term, having made 494 appearances for the Glasgow heavyweights.

Rather than splashing the cash, Rangers opted to take advantage of Butland's deal at Crystal Palace coming to an end and convinced him to pen a pre-contract agreement, which has allowed him to secure regular game time and work his way back into contention for a return to international duty.

Gers Willing to Sell Butland if Demands Are Met

Rangers are open to sanctioning Butland's exit if his £15million price tag is met when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer, according to Football Insider, and his form since heading north of the border has resulted in Premier League outfits mulling over whether to open negotiations.

The report suggests that the Gers are seriously considering offloading the former Manchester United loanee as they are aware that they will not be able to compete with the wages that could be offered by an English top-flight side, and they are confident that keeping 23 clean sheets over the course of 47 outings this season means he should be in line to become the second-most expensive outgoing in the title-chasers' history.

Butland's hopes of breaking into the England picture ahead of boss Gareth Southgate picking his squad for Euro 2024 suffered a significant blow when Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford was handed his first call-up following Sam Johnstone's elbow injury earlier this week, but statistics highlight that Rangers' No.1 has been in better form this term.

Jack Butland's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to James Trafford this season Jack Butland James Trafford Save percentage 80.0 65.7 Clean sheet percentage 58.6 7.10 Shots on target against 2.41 5.93 Wins 0.79 0.11 Goals against 0.55 2.21 Statistics correct as of 26/03/2024

Butland's snub - having already missed out at the hands of Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale and Johnstone when the initial squad was selected for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium - came despite England goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson revealing that he has given himself hope of featuring at Euro 2024 thanks to his impressive performances for Rangers.

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 31-year-old could be a shrewd choice for England to take to the tournament in Germany as a third-choice custodian because he is a positive influence in the dressing room and has consistently shown that he can be relied upon when called into action.

In the midst of Rangers deliberating whether to cash in during the summer, Butland has refused to rule out the possibility of returning to the Premier League as he feels that he still has time to make an impact in the division, while he is confident that sealing a summer switch would boost his chances of returning to international duty.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thanks to registering 17 Scottish Premiership shutouts this season, Jack Butland has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the division

Michael Bridge - Butland Extremely Unlucky to Miss Out on England Recall

Bridge understands that Butland was on the cusp of the England squad for their March friendlies against Brazil and Belgium, with him battling it out with out-of-favour Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale for selection, but he remains in the hunt for involvement at the fast-approaching Euro 2024.

The Sky Sports reporter believes that the Scottish League Cup winner has handed Rangers a major boost in their hopes of convincing him that he could reignite his international career by remaining at Ibrox thanks to being on the periphery of the squad a matter of months before the Three Lions' flight to Germany.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT:

"I was told that he was extremely unlucky not to make this England squad. There was a lot of deliberating over whether him or Aaron Ramsdale should have taken that third spot. "That tells me two things - he is doing ever so well this season, and you can get in the England squad by playing in Scotland, which is a huge plus for Rangers. I actually put him in my England squad on Sky Sports News."

Lundstram Discussions over Fresh Contract Stall

Rangers' discussions with John Lundstram over a new contract have stalled as he is keen to discover whether he will be the subject of interest from the Premier League before committing his long-term future to the Scottish Premiership title challengers, according to Football Insider, resulting in there being fears that he could leave Ibrox as a free agent in the summer.

The report suggests that Clement is particularly keen for the midfielder to extend his stay in Glasgow, having racked up eight goal contributions in 44 appearances this season, as he has developed into a major admirer since heading into the dugout as Michael Beale's replacement.

Transfer insider Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Lundstram remaining coy over his future may be an indication that he is seeking a fresh challenge, after being questioned by journalists on numerous occasions as his contract nears its expiry, but there had initially been confidence that he wanted to remain in his current surroundings.

It is understood that Clement is personally pushing for the 30-year-old to agree fresh terms as the Belgian tactician has identified him as an integral part of his plans ahead of a first full campaign at the helm, but he is already among the top earners on the Gers' wage bill.

