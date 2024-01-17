Highlights Rangers may need to sell players such as Cyriel Dessers to make signings in the vein of Lawrence Shankland at Ibrox during the 2024 winter transfer window.

The 29-year-old's form has faltered following his move to Scotland and Philippe Clement could look to find a move for the Gers striker.

Meanwhile, Rangers are also reportedly interested in signing Owen Beck from Liverpool on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Rangers may have to sell the likes of Cyriel Dessers before they can start to sign players in the vein of Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland for the Gers, as transfer insider Dean Jones provides GIVEMESPORT with an internal claim he’s been supplied with from Ibrox.

Philippe Clement has made an impressive start to life in Glasgow following his appointment as Rangers head coach in October 2023 and hopes to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title.

The Gers have also secured their progression to the last-16 of the Europa League, having topped a challenging group that included La Liga outfit Real Betis and Czech giants Sparta Prague. Rangers could dip into the 2024 winter transfer window to compete on three fronts for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

Cyriel Dessers’ struggles at Rangers

Following a clearout of experienced players during the 2023 summer transfer window, Rangers required a complete refresh at Ibrox. The Gers made nine additions to their squad throughout the market, hoping to challenge domestic treble holders Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership this season.

One of those signings was the acquisition of Cyriel Dessers, who arrived at Ibrox from Cremonese for a fee of £4.5m. The 29-year-old had scored ten goals and registered three assists across 32 appearances throughout the 2022/23 season but hoped to go to another level in the Scottish Premiership.

But Dessers has struggled to adapt since he arrived in Scotland and has hit just six goals in his 17 top-flight appearances. Therefore, Rangers could look to find a route out of Ibrox for the four-cap Nigeria international, should any offers come their way.

The sale of Dessers could enable the Gers to pursue the signature of Hearts centre-forward Shankland. According to Football Insider, Rangers are working on a deal to sign the 28-year-old Scotland international after their attempt to sign Fenerbahce No. 9 Michy Batshuayi fell through. Shankland, the Scottish Premiership's current top goalscorer with 13 goals, is also thought to be genuinely interested in a potential move to Ibrox.

Last month (24th December 2023), Jones told GIVEMESPORT that the Hearts star had fueled the speculation fire by liking a Rangers post on social media. The Glasgow giants have already made their first signing of 2024, securing the loan acquisition of Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-forward Fabio Silva until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Cyriel Dessers vs Lawrence Shankland - 2023/24 Premiership season Cyriel Dessers Lawrence Shankland Appearances 14(3) 21 Minutes 1122 1890 Goals 6 13 Assists 2 0 Yellow cards 0 4 Shots per game 2.9 3.6 Pass success rate 70% 66.9% Aerial duels won per game 1.2 1.6 Man of the Match awards 0 2 Overall rating 6.96 7.08 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 17-01-24

Dean Jones - Rangers may have to sell before buying

Jones has revealed that his contacts at Rangers have said that players will have to leave the club before additions are made. The transfer insider used the example of Dessers’ potential exit funding the signing of Shankland. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“There's plenty of talk about the incomings, and I think that is a good thing. But I think, while it will be a busy time, they're trying to balance this out in terms of who will be leaving the squad simultaneously. Let's use Shankland as an example of a player Rangers are looking at. Undoubtedly, there is a level of interest there, and they like him. But, speaking to contacts at Rangers, they say that the problem is that players have to go out. Dessers is a player that they’re open-minded about whether offers come in for him. I think that will be key to those targets being landed.”

Having made their first signing of the winter window already, Clement will hope that the Rangers board continue to back him for the remaining weeks of the market. The Gers currently sit eight points behind Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic but could close that gap to two points should they win their games in hand.

According to Football Scotland, Rangers and Celtic are interested in a loan move for Liverpool left-back Owen Beck. The Light Blues have expressed a desire to sign the Reds talent since December 2023. A move north of the border is dependent on several factors at Anfield.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has hinted he would like to keep Beck with the six-time European Cup winners whilst Andrew Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas overcome their injury issues. If the 21-year-old makes an appearance for Liverpool before the end of the winter market, he will not be allowed to leave the club, having played for two sides during the 2023/24 season after an impressive loan spell at Dundee.

Rangers return to action on 20th January when they travel to Dumbarton in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup, hoping to build on their Viaplay Cup triumph earlier in the campaign. The Gers then return to Premiership action when they travel to Hibernian and St. Mirren before the month is out, as they chase Celtic at the top of the league.