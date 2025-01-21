Rangers would replace striker Cyriel Dessers with "somebody at least of the same quality" with an exit from Ibrox in this transfer window possible, according to manager Philippe Clement.

It has been an interesting season for the Gers. They are second in the Scottish Premiership, but over 10 points adrift of league leaders and arch-rivals Celtic. While they have had some disappointing domestic displays, Clement has overseen a strong start to Rangers' Europa League campaign, losing just once in his six opening matches. At the time of writing, the Glasgow side sit eighth in the newly-formatted opening league stage of the continental competition.

Dessers has netted 16 goals in all competitions for Rangers this season, but despite a decent return on paper, the Nigerian international has sometimes become a source of frustration for supporters, as he often spurns one or two golden chances in a game before scoring one.

Cyriel Dessers Goal Breakdown 24/25 Competition Appearances Goals Scottish Premiership 20 7 Europa League 6 1 Champions League Qualifiers 2 1 League Cup 4 4 SFA Cup 1 3

Clement Refused to Rule Out an Exit

Rangers manager adds clarity to situation

Perhaps due to his up-and-down form and fan opinion, rumours about a potential Dessers departure have circulated this month with talks reportedly held over an exit.

The 'exceptional' striker having seen his minutes limited quite severely since the turn of the new year. Clement, however, has insisted that were Dessers to leave, his club would have to find an apt replacement.

Speaking to the media post-game (via Rangers Review) he stated:

“We [Clement and Dessers] have discussions every day. No, not every day, that’s not true, but at least every week. We talk all the time. I think Cyriel shows that he has a desire to do everything for this club. And of course, he wants to play every game. It’s then showing that you’re the best. That’s working at Rangers, he knows that also really well. So that’s the situation. “It’s a difficult question. If Cyriel goes, you need to replace him. And it needs to be at least the same quality. If a player stays and he plays less and he becomes, because of that, unhappy and he goes down this level, while I don’t fear with him, it’s also not good for the club. "We will see in the next two weeks what happens. I know if he’s here, he will give everything for the club. And if he leaves, he needs to be replaced by somebody at least of the same quality.”

(Stats are from Transfermarkt and are correct as of 21/01/2025)