Philippe Clement wants to strengthen his Gers squad during the 2024 winter window to help the Light Blues aim to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title and progress in the Europa League.

Rangers have been linked with Dennis and Shankland, but no official approach has been made. Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Dennis could be an excellent signing for the Gers, but worries about the fans' demand for Shankland's signature.

Rangers fans may not warm to the idea of signing Nottingham Forest striker Emmanuel Dennis instead of Hearts' Lawrence Shankland for the Gers, as transfer insider Dean Jones expresses his concern over the saga at Ibrox.

Philippe Clement has made a decent start to his managerial reign in Glasgow but hopes to be backed in the winter window as the Light Blues aim to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title.

The Gers have also progressed to the last 16 of the Europa League and will look to boost their squad as they aim to reach the latter stages of Europe’s second-tier continental competition. Rangers have already dipped into the market this winter but will look to increase the depth in their squad to compete on all fronts.

Rangers linked with Dennis and Shankland

After a busy summer transfer window, in which Rangers welcomed nine new faces to Ibrox, the Glasgow giants had hoped they would make a better fist of challenging for the Scottish Premiership title than they did during the 2022/23 campaign. However, two months into the 2023/24 season, head coach Michael Beale was relieved of his duties, having failed to secure qualification for the group stages of the Champions League and trailing Premiership league leaders Celtic by seven points.

Rangers would announce the capture of Clement, who has secured the Gers’ progression to the knockout stages of the Europa League and has put the Light Blues back into title contention. The Belgian hopes to be backed during the winter transfer window and has already been provided with the loan signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva. However, Clement is searching for another No. 9 addition, having been linked with several centre-forward options in January.

Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has revealed that Nottingham Forest striker Dennis has been ‘proposed’ to Rangers, but there hasn’t been an official approach. However, the eight-cap Nigeria international, currently plying his trade on loan at Istanbul Basaksehir, would be interested in a move to Scotland. Meanwhile, Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT (24th December 2023) that Hearts striker Shankland has ‘definite transfer potential’ for a switch to Ibrox. The Edinburgh club are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of £3m.

Emmanuel Dennis vs Lawrence Shankland - 2023/24 league stats comparison Emmanuel Dennis Lawrence Shankland Appearances 4(4) 21 Minutes 332 1890 Goals 0 13 Assists 0 0 Yellow cards 2 4 Shots per game 0.9 3.6 Pass success rate 75.5% 66.9% Aerial duels won per game 0.3 1.6 Man of the Match awards 0 2 Overall rating 6.32 7.08 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 12-01-24

Dean Jones - Dennis would have the potential to be an ‘excellent signing’

Jones feels that Rangers’ potential signing of Dennis, who arrived at Forest for a reported £20m in the summer of 2022, could prove to be an excellent piece of business. However, given the desperation to see Shankland in a Gers shirt from some of the Ibrox faithful, the transfer insider would be concerned about his arrival. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“The Emmanuel Dennis one is interesting to me because I think he has the potential to be an excellent signing. I believe that is the sort of player I would be looking to do a deal for if I was in that position. The problem that I would worry about a little bit for Dennis is that so many fans around Rangers seem to be keen on Shankland and almost pinning their hopes on Shankland coming in. If it was Dennis who ended up being signed instead, I wonder how much time he would be given to fit in and to get it right. “I would be worried that he has a track record of being slightly inconsistent, and if he didn't hit the ground running, I would worry about it turning out well for him. So, he’s a good signing to have in mind, and I think it's also realistic. But I'm just concerned at the moment that there's so many people that want Shankland instead.”

The Gers have endured a slow winter market so far, with Silva's loan signing being Clement’s only new addition thus far. However, the 49-year-old will be hopeful that he can welcome more faces through the door before the window closes in less than three weeks.

One player unlikely to be signing a deal at Rangers is Fenerbahce striker Michy Batshuayi. Speaking to SportX, the Belgium international revealed that he would stay with the Turkish giants until the end of the 2023/24 season before talking to the president. It comes after The Scottish Sun reported on 9th January that Rangers were in the hunt to lure the former Chelsea man to Glasgow on a short-term deal.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk reports that the Gers are watching the situation around Vitesse winger Million Manhoef. The Eredivisie outfit have run into financial trouble and may be forced into selling their top assets, alerting clubs on the continent to some of their most talented players.

Rangers return to competitive action when they travel to Dumbarton in their fourth-round Scottish Cup tie on 20th January, before consecutive Premiership away trips against Hibernian and St. Mirren follow.