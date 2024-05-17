Highlights Rangers have set their sights on landing Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland after being beaten to the Scottish Premiership crown by Old Firm rivals Celtic.

Gers boss Philippe Clement has found the marksman's form in the final third of the pitch difficult to ignore as he seeks attacking reinforcements.

Shankland's arrival could become vital as Cyriel Dessers or Danilo are increasingly likely to be offloaded when the transfer window reopens.

Rangers are ready to reignite their interest in Hearts star Lawrence Shankland when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks as boss Philippe Clement has started devising plans to strengthen his squad in a bid to bring the Scottish Premiership crown back to Ibrox next season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gers' hopes of beating arch-rivals Celtic to the title went up in smoke earlier this week, when Brendan Rodgers' Bhoys were crowned champions for the third campaign in succession thanks to sealing a 5-0 victory over Kilmarnock, but preparations are being made across Glasgow to ensure they do not retain the local bragging rights in 12 months' time.

Clement, who penned a three-and-a-half year contract when he was appointed as Rangers' new boss in October, has wasted no time in identifying priority transfer targets during internal discussions with director of football recruitment Nils Koppen as they aim to ensure they are on the same page.

Gers Set to Revisit Move for Shankland

Clement has found goalscoring form hard to ignore

Rangers are back in the frame to land Shankland ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, according to GMS sources, as his prolific form in front of goal has resulted in Clement being ready to test Scottish Premiership rivals Hearts' resolve with a formal offer when the summer transfer window opens for business.

The Scotland international has found the back of the net 30 times in all competitions this season, while also providing his teammates with a further eight assists along the way, and it has put him in a strong position to secure a place in the squad which represents his homeland at Euro 2024.

Clement is in serious danger of being left with limited options to lead Rangers' attack next season, thanks to Kemar Roofe's £26,000-per-week contract being due to expire at the end of the month and Fabio Silva's loan spell from Wolverhampton Wanderers expiring, resulting in Shankland being courted.

Lawrence Shankland's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Kemar Roofe and Fabio Silva Lawrence Shankland Kemar Roofe Fabio Silva Shots 3.78 2.35 3.70 Shots on target 1.39 0.59 1.45 Crosses 1.02 0.98 0.80 Goals 0.65 0.20 0.22 Assists 0.11 0.00 0.00 Statistics correct as of 17/05/2024

GMS sources have been informed that the Gers have found it impossible to ignore the striker's pedigree in the final third of the pitch this season, meaning that the hierarchy have been tasked with attempting to strike a deal with Hearts despite being frustrated in their pursuit a matter of months ago.

Transfer insider Dean Jones previously told GMS that Shankland will make a final decision over his future at the end of the season, having also gained interest from overseas thanks to his prolific form, and he is not expected to decide to commit his long-term future to his current employers at Tynecastle Park.

It has emerged that Hearts' £5million valuation of the 28-year-old is unlikely to drop by a considerable amount, despite him entering the final 12 months of his contract, as his firepower could help the Jam Tarts to qualify for a European competition ahead of the 2025/26 campaign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Although Lawrence Shankland has scored four goals against Rangers during his career, he has suffered 20 defeats in 22 fixtures and is still searching for his first win over the Gers

Dessers and Danilo Edging Towards Ibrox Exit Door

Duo in danger of being offloaded after missing out in title race

GMS sources understand that it is increasingly likely that Cyriel Dessers or Danilo will walk away from Ibrox in the summer, which would heighten the importance of drafting in a new marksman and improve Shankland's chances of becoming one of the first names on the team sheet if he chooses to embark on a fresh challenge with Rangers.

The Gers forked out £6million to lure Danilo away from Feyenoord less than 12 months ago, while Dessers penned a four-year contract when he joined for an undisclosed fee from Italian outfit Cremonese, but they have been unable to spearhead their side to the Scottish Premiership title and are in danger of being offloaded.

The attacking duo moving onto pastures new would also clear space on the Glasgow heavyweights' wage bill as they are on contracts which allow them to pocket a combined £53,000-per-week.

Shankland has been described as 'unbelievable' by Hearts chief Steven Naismith, and GMS sources have been told that he is firmly on Belgian tactician Clement's radar as he looks to make his Rangers side even more dangerous by the time the 2024/25 season gets underway in August.

