Highlights Rangers shot-stopper Jack Butland does not need to embark on a fresh challenge as he is in contention for an England squad place ahead of Euro 2024.

The Gers are willing to cash in on the 31-year-old if an interested party meets their demands when the transfer window reopens for business.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge believes that Butland's hopes of earning an international recall will increase if he helps Rangers to the Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers star Jack Butland does not need to seek a move away from Ibrox as he is already 'on the fringes of the England squad', and Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has told GIVEMESPORT that there is a 'very good chance' of the goalkeeper being involved at Euro 2024 after impressing for Philippe Clement's side.

The Gers were forced to dip into the transfer market when Allan McGregor brought the curtain down on his distinguished career on the club's books at the end of last season, having made 494 appearances for the Glasgow giants, and the hierarchy opted to go with a cut-price option ahead of the campaign getting underway.

Butland was drafted in after convincing him to pen a pre-contract agreement ahead of his Crystal Palace deal being due to expire, and he has gone on to become one of the first names on the team sheet as Rangers have gone toe-to-toe with Old Firm rivals Celtic for the Scottish Premiership title.

Gers Willing to Cash in on Butland During Summer Window

Rangers are open to selling Butland if their £15million valuation is met in the summer, according to Football Insider, as his departure would result in Calvin Bassey being the only key man to have walked away from Ibrox for a higher fee in the Scottish giants' entire history.

The report suggests that the shot-stopper has attracted interest from south of the border after keeping 23 clean sheets over the course of 47 outings this season, and the Gers are concerned that they will not be able to persuade him to remain in his current surroundings thanks to more lucrative wages being on offer in the Premier League.

Although England goalkeeping coach Martyn Margetson revealed that Butland has given himself hope of making his homeland's Euro 2024 squad with his impressive performances, he was not handed a call-up for the Three Lions' friendlies against Brazil and Belgium despite posting better figures than Jordan Pickford in various departments.

Jack Butland's statistical averages per 90 minutes compared to Jordan Pickford this season Jack Butland Jordan Pickford Save percentage 80.0 73.3 Clean sheet percentage 58.6 28.6 Shots on target against 2.41 4.29 Wins 0.79 0.29 Goals against 0.55 1.39 Statistics correct as of 21/03/2024

In a potentially significant blow for Rangers, Butland has refused to rule out the possibility of returning to the Premier League as he feels that he still has time to make an impact in the English top flight, while he is confident that sealing a summer switch would boost his chances of returning to international duty.

Respected journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 31-year-old could be a shrewd choice for England to take to Euro 2024 as a third-choice custodian because he is a positive influence in the dressing room and has consistently shown that he can be relied upon when called into action, but manager Gareth Southgate's array of options makes earning a recall challenging.

Rangers are in a strong negotiating position if Butland's stunning form results in suitors testing their resolve when the transfer window reopens as his £25,000-per-week contract still has more than three years to run, meaning Clement is not under pressure to sanction his departure.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jack Butland has kept more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the Scottish Premiership this season, having registered 17 shutouts

Michael Bridge - Butland Chances of England Recall Will Increase with Title Win

Bridge believes that Butland is more likely to succeed in bagging an England place for Euro 2024 if he helps Rangers to Scottish Premiership glory, at arch-rivals Celtic's expense, while there should not be a desperate need to return south of the border as he will be adored by the fanbase should the Gers finish at the top of the pile.

The Sky Sports reporter understands that the former Manchester United loanee is enjoying his time in Glasgow, and already working his way onto the Three Lions' radar despite a lengthy period away from the international scene highlights that it is possible to earn a call-up despite plying his trade at Ibrox.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT:

"If you are Rangers' No.1 goalkeeper, who has taken over from Allan McGregor, and go onto win the Scottish Premiership, he has got a very, very good chance of making the England squad. "Every time I listen to Jack Butland, I hear him just say how much he is loving it in Scotland. When you are loved at Rangers, you feel like the greatest person on earth, so I don't see why he would rush to move back down south. "It looks like he is really enjoying his time up there. If he is on the fringes of the England squad now, why would he leave?"

Roofe Facing Uncertain Future Despite Wanting to Stay at Rangers

Kemar Roofe has conceded that he is unsure whether he will remain at Rangers beyond the end of the season, according to the Daily Record, but he has tipped Clement to have his side in the hunt for the quadruple during the 2024/25 campaign after the Belgian tactician has made an instant impact since coming into the dugout.

The report suggests that the Jamaica international is in the dark over his future, having been limited to just 619 minutes of action this term thanks to falling down the pecking order and being forced to contend with injury issues, and he has not been involved in contract discussions even though his current agreement is due to expire in the summer.

Despite heading into the final weeks of Rangers' title charge without being aware of whether he features in Clement's long-term plans, Roofe has insisted that he would like to remain in his current surroundings if he is given the opportunity to put pen-to-paper on fresh terms.

