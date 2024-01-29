Highlights Rangers target Jefte has said yes to a move to Ibrox and a deal is close to completion, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gers are aiming to strengthen Philippe Clement's squad in the hope of competing in a Scottish Premiership title race.

Rangers have already signed Fabio Silva and Mohamed Diomande on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Rangers target Jefte “has already said yes” to a move to Ibrox, as transfer expert Fabrizio Romano exclusively reveals to GIVEMESPORT that a switch to the Gers is “close.”

Phillipe Clement’s side have endured a quiet 2024 winter transfer window but could ramp up their business in the final days of the market as they look to challenge for the Scottish Premiership title and reach the latter stages of the Europa League.

Rangers still trail in the race for the top-flight title, but recent results have seen them pushed back into contention at the top of the table. Jefte, currently on loan at APOEL Nicosia from Brazilian giants Fluminense, is keen on a switch to Ibrox and looks set to depart Cyprus in the coming days.

Rangers’ late window interest in Jefte after quiet winter market

Rangers fans haven’t had a busy 2024 winter transfer window to celebrate as the market’s 1st February deadline approaches in the coming days. The Gers started their business for the year by confirming the arrival of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season. The Portugal U21 international’s arrival could replace Sam Lammers, who has temporarily departed for FC Utrecht.

Rangers have also secured the signing of FC Nordsjaelland midfielder Mohamed Diomande on an initial loan deal, with an obligation to buy in the summer. The Gers will splash €5m (£4.3m) on the Ivory Coast U23 international, who has played in over 100 matches for the Danish outfit, including fixtures in European competition.

After adding two fresh faces this winter, Rangers could add at least one more in the next few days. According to reports, a deal to sign left-back Jefte is close after the on-loan Fluminense man was left out of APOEL’s squad on 26th January.

Reports from the Mediterranean have revealed that any move for the 20-year-old left-back could be worth as low as £400,000. It would represent a coup for Rangers, who could potentially sanction the departure of either Borna Barisic or Ridvan Yilmaz with the defender's arrival. The former could soon depart Ibrox, with the 31-year-old out of contract this summer.

Meanwhile, Yilmaz has found opportunities challenging since his signing for Rangers in the summer of 2022 and could also look for a fresh start elsewhere. Therefore, Jefte’s signing could be crucial to begin a domino effect elsewhere in the market at Ibrox.

Jefte - 2023/24 season Appearances 20 Minutes 1390 Goals 3 Assists 4 Yellow cards 4 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 29-01-24

Fabrizio Romano - Rangers are awaiting the ‘green light’ to sign Jefte

Romano says that a Rangers deal to sign Jefte is close after the player has indicated that he would like to move to Ibrox. The Italian journalist claims it’s just a matter of APOEL giving the green light to sanction the transfer. Asked for an update on the move, Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

“​It's close. The crucial point is about APOEL Nicosia. They have to approve the deal. They have the player on loan, and there is no break clause from Fluminense. So, it depends on the club from Cyprus to give the green light to the move. This is what Rangers are waiting for. It depends on APOEL, as the player has already said yes. Rangers are happy about this opportunity but await APOEL to give the green light and make the deal happen.”

Rangers transfer news, including Lawrence Shankland latest

Having signed two players on loan during the 2024 winter transfer window, the remaining few days of the market could be busy for Rangers. Silva and Diomande look set to be joined by Jefte, who could be one of several arrivals before 1st February’s deadline.

Romano has recently told GIVEMESPORT (24th January) that Rangers are ‘working on’ deals for the final days of the winter transfer window. Having bolstered their attack and midfield, Jefte's arrival would boost Clement's full-back positions.

Meanwhile, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT (26th January) that a Rangers move for Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland is ‘still alive.’ The Scottish Premiership top scorer has reportedly boosted the Gers’ chances of securing his signature by rejecting the offer of a new contract at Tynecastle.

Rangers are back in action following the conclusion of the winter window when they host Livingston at Ibrox in a Premiership clash on 3rd February. The Light Blues don’t have to wait long for their next fixture with Aberdeen, who are the visitors at Ibrox on 6th February.