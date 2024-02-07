Highlights Rangers were close to signing Jefte from Fluminense during the 2024 winter transfer window but the deal collapsed due to difficulties in cancelling his loan with APOEL Nicosia.

The Gers are interested in revisiting the deal in the summer and will keep conversations open with Jefte at Ibrox.

Phillipe Clement's side are also considering permanent deals in the upcoming transfer window, with Lawrence Shankland being a potential target.

Rangers could revisit a deal to sign Fluminense left-back Jefte during the 2024 summer window at Ibrox, as transfer insider Dean Jones claims that the player wanted to move to Scotland this winter.

Philippe Clement has made a fantastic start to life in the dugout with the Gers and aims to bolster his squad in the off-season as the Light Blues look to continue challenging for the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers enjoyed a relatively busy winter transfer window compared to other sides across Europe. They have put themselves in a solid position to compete for the league title and progress to the latter stages of the Europa League. Jefte looked set to switch to Ibrox in the final days of the recent market, but the late collapse of a deal meant that he would remain on loan at APOEL Nicosia until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Jefte deal collapses in final hours of transfer window

Rangers had looked set to secure the signature of Jefte from Fluminense, with their left-back department needing strengthening. Clement has Borna Barisic and Ridvan Yilmaz to pick from at Ibrox but doesn’t want to be shorthanded.

The former’s contract in Glasgow expires in the summer of 2024, whilst Yilmaz has struggled for game time, hinting that his future could also lie away from Ibrox. Jefte was on the verge of cancelling his loan at APOEL Nicosia and moving to Rangers from Fluminense in the final hours of the 2024 winter transfer window.

However, Gipedo (via The Daily Record) reported that the Cypriot giants wanted £500,000 to end the temporary switch early, a fee the Brazilian giants refused to meet. It’s also claimed that the 20-year-old attempted to force a move by refusing to turn up for training.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano had told GIVEMESPORT (1st February) that Jefte was ‘pushing’ for a transfer to Rangers. However, the deal would eventually collapse, and Jefte remains at APOEL until the end of the campaign.

Jefte - 2023/24 season Appearances 21 Minutes 1400 Goals 3 Assists 4 Yellow cards 4 Stats according to Transfermarkt, correct as of 07-01-24

Dean Jones - Rangers will continue to ‘keep tabs’ on Jefte

Jones claims it’s a positive sign if a player is trying to “cause a bit of fuss” to force a move to your club in the vein Jefte has with Rangers. The transfer insider expects Rangers to keep conversations open with the South American over a potential revisit of the deal in the summer. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“It's always a nice sign if you know that a player has been trying to cause a bit of a fuss to force a transfer to your club. That's a player you want to embrace further down the line. “It doesn't always work out like that. Sometimes, that opportunity passes up. We've seen it in some high-profile cases before. For example, we had Joao Palhinha at Fulham, who was on the verge of joining Bayern Munich at one stage. He was at the training ground and had all his photos and interviews done, and then it didn’t happen. That deal didn't resurface the following transfer window. “So, it doesn't always work out that the player has another opportunity to make the move. But Rangers did like him, and I'm sure they will continue to keep tabs on him. I understand they will keep avenues open on conversations with the player to reassure him that he's still in their thoughts.”

Rangers transfer news, including a boost in Lawrence Shankland pursuit

Rangers welcomed three loan signings during the 2024 winter transfer window but could look towards permanent deals when the market reopens for business in June. The Gers are second to Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership, but they are level on points, having once trailed by seven under Michael Beale.

In a boost to Rangers’ hopes of signing him, Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland has told the club he won’t be signing a new deal at Tynecastle. The Edinburgh giants have already offered the 28-year-old two new contracts, but chief executive Andrew McKinlay has revealed that the centre-forward’s representatives have knocked back both.

Rangers had been linked with a move for the Scottish Premiership’s top scorer and would have had to pay more than £4.4m, a record deal between clubs in the top flight, to secure his services. Jones had told GIVEMESPORT (25th January) that a Gers move for Shankland was 'still alive', but no deal ever came to fruition this winter.

Clement’s side return to action on 10th February when they host Ayr United in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup. Rangers then welcome Ross County to Ibrox on 14th February as they look to overthrow Celtic at the top of the Scottish Premiership before making the trip to St. Johnstone on the 18th.