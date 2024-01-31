Highlights Jefte has not been seen by loan club APOEL Nicosia for close to a week as he bids to force through a move to Rangers.

The Cypriot side want to keep the Brazilian on a permanent basis, but they are unable to make any signings due to building debts.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Jefte is eager to join Rangers as they look to beat Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title.

Rangers have been boosted in their pursuit of Jefte as he 'wants to go' to Ibrox, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the APOEL Nicosia loanee is 'really pushing' to seal the switch ahead of Thursday's deadline.

Gers boss Philippe Clement set about bolstering the squad he inherited during the early stages of the season before the winter window officially opened for business at the turn of the year, with him rubber-stamping a loan move for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Fabio Silva during the festive period.

The Belgian tactician has also landed midfielder Mohamed Diomande in a £4.3million loan-to-buy deal from Nordsjaelland as he looks to keep Rangers' Scottish Premiership title hopes alive, but he is continuing to scour the market for further potential reinforcements.

Jefte goes missing in bid to secure Gers move

Jefte appears to be attempting to push through a move to Rangers before the transfer window slams shut as, according to Rangers Review via The Scottish Sun, APOEL Nicosia have not had any contact with him for close to a week.

The report suggests that the Cypriot giants have also not had any discussions with the Gers as they look to land the Brazilian, who has racked up seven goal contributions over the course of 20 appearances this season, or parent club Fluminense since he has gone AWOL.

Transfer expert Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Jefte has already informed Rangers of his wish to embark on a fresh challenge in Glasgow, but he needs permission from APOEL Nicosia to cut his loan short as there is not a break clause written into the current agreement.

Although president Prodromos Petrides has revealed that the GSP Stadium-based outfit want to take advantage of an option to turn the left-back's move into permanent switch, they are among 11 Cypriot clubs to have been hit with a transfer embargo due to debt issues, giving Clement fresh hope of being able to find a compromise in the dying hours of the winter window.

It is understood that Rangers have already agreed a fee with Fluminense, while Jefte has also shown a willingness to pen a three-and-a-half year contract, but the move has not come to fruition thanks to APOEL Nicosia refusing to give the green light for him to leave ahead of schedule.

Borna Barisic has been the first-choice option down the left-hand side of the Gers' defence for a number of years, allowing him to make close to 230 appearances, but the 20-year-old's arrival would provide him with fresh competition for a starting berth.

Fabrizio Romano - Jefte is eager to join Rangers' title push

Although Romano understands that Jefte is desperate to move onto pastures new and join Rangers during the final hours of the winter transfer window, a mid-season switch is not possible unless APOEL Nicosia agree to terminate his loan spell ahead of schedule.

The Italian journalist is aware that the Scottish Premiership title-chasers are playing the waiting game, but he has warned that Clement has drawn up alternative targets and will be forced to move on if no progress is made quickly.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"The player wants to go there, but he is on loan to APOEL Nicosia. The only way to make it happen is to get approval from APOEL Nicosia to break the loan and let him go to Rangers. "Rangers are waiting for the green light, but it is still not arriving. Let's see what happens because, otherwise, Rangers could look at some other options in that position. "But I can guarantee that Jefte is really pushing to make it happen as soon as possible."

Dessers wanted by Serie A duo

Cyriel Dessers is being targeted by Hellas Verona and Torino during the closing stages of the winter transfer window, according to the Daily Record, and his exit from Rangers could come as a result of business conducted by arch-rivals Celtic.

The report suggests that Hellas Verona have set their sights on landing the Nigeria international, who has found the back of the net 12 times in 33 appearances this term, after they have been beaten to Norwich City frontman Adam Idah by the reigning Scottish Premiership champions.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rangers still stand a chance of bringing in Hearts talisman Lawrence Shankland ahead of the deadline, and statistics highlight that he has been more productive in front of goal than Dessers since the campaign got underway.

Lawrence Shankland's statistics compared to Cyriel Dessers in the Scottish Premiership this season Lawrence Shankland Cyriel Dessers Goals 14 9 Shots 80 54 Shots on target 32 27 Assists 0 3 Statistics according to FBref - Correct as of 31/1/2024

The 28-year-old has been refusing to sign a new contract with the Jambos ahead of the transfer window slamming shut, despite his current employers putting improved terms on the table, and that has led to Clement still having an opportunity to pounce.

Shankland has entered the final 18 months of his contract, leading to Hearts being desperate to convince him to put pen-to-paper, and Rangers have been monitoring his situation throughout the early stages of 2024.