Rangers fans won’t be “doing cartwheels” over the Ibrox outfit’s interest in Millwall centre-back Jake Cooper and Queens Park Rangers midfielder Sam Field as transfer insider Dean Jones drops his verdict on the potential signings.

Michael Beale aims to bolster Gers’ squad as he looks to lead his side to a successful Scottish Premiership title challenge this season.

Rangers transfer news – Jake Cooper and Sam Field

According to a report from Football Insider earlier this month, Rangers had moved to sign Cooper.

The 28-year-old has entered the final year of his £10,000 per-week contract at The Den and has gained the attention of the Glasgow giants this summer.

Cooper has been a long-term target for Rangers, and the same report suggests the interest has intensified this month, with Beale seeing him as the ideal signing for his Rangers side this summer.

Meanwhile, Football Insider also reports that Rangers and Burnley are interested in Field from QPR this summer.

The midfielder has previously played under Beale during the 42-year-old head coach’s time at Loftus Road.

The £7,300 per-week earner is also in the final year of his contract, making his signing at a cut-price fee a distinct possibility.

Last month, Jones told GIVEMESPORT that Rangers could finish the transfer window strongly this summer.

And while Cooper and Field’s additions may not have the Gers faithful salivating, the transfer insider believes they would be sensible signings that could boost Beale’s squad.

Rangers summer signings Fee Danilo - Feyenoord £5.4m Cyriel Dessers - Cremonese £4.3m Sam Lammers - Atalanta £3m Jose Cifuentes - LAFC £1.2m Dujon Sterling - Chelsea Free Kieran Dowell - Norwich Free Jack Butland - Crystal Palace Free Leon Balogun - QPR Free Abdallah Sima - Brighton Loan All fees from Transfermarkt

What has Jones said about Rangers’ interest in Cooper and Field?

Speaking about Rangers’ interest in the Championship duo, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “They're not thrilling targets to have, and I don't think there will be Rangers fans out there doing cartwheels over being linked with players like this. But it's not the first time Championship players of this type have been linked with Rangers since Michael Beale joined the club.

“There have been times when the rumours have turned out to be true or very close. There also have been times when they've not caught fire. So, we'll have to see whether these two can become legitimate transfer options. But clearly, they have at least looked into them. And I think that’s wise because they won’t go too far adrift if they’re players of this level and could fit in quite well.”

Read More: The Latest Transfer News, Rumours, Gossip And Done Deals This Transfer Window

What next for Rangers this summer?

Rangers aim to finish the window with a bang this summer, hoping to bolster their chances of domestic success and on the continent.

Of those already in the squad, Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Croatian left-back Borna Barisic could buy himself another year at Ibrox and is cautious about writing the 30-year-old off.

Meanwhile, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has told GMS that the Gers are prioritising the signing of a centre-back in the remaining fortnight of the transfer window, hinting that Beale’s business isn’t completed yet.

And Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT that Rangers could have the advantage in the race to sign Sunderland striker Ross Stewart, as it’s a different challenge to the ones proposed by English clubs.