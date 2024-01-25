Highlights Rangers' chances of signing Lawrence Shankland are "still alive" during the 2024 winter transfer window at Ibrox

Phillipe Clement hopes the Gers can challenge for the Scottish Premiership for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

Rangers are reportedly considering signing FC Twente left-back Gjis Smal, but any deal is yet to be confirmed.

Rangers chances of signing Hearts striker Lawrence Shankland for the Gers during the 2024 winter window are “still alive”, as transfer insider Dean Jones reveals that a move is still possible at Ibrox, but “only just.”

Phillipe Clement has enjoyed a positive start to his reign in Glasgow and hopes to challenge for the Scottish Premiership come the end of the 2023/24 season after reaching the latter stages of the Europa League.

Rangers have been quiet during the 2024 winter transfer window but could use the final days of the market to boost their squad ahead of the remainder of the campaign. Shankland has been one of the Scottish Premiership’s top performers this season and would be a signing that gets the Rangers faithful off of their seats at Ibrox.

Rangers’ interest in Shankland following quiet winter

Following their disappointing 2022/23 campaign, during which they went without winning a trophy, Rangers looked to revamp their squad in the hope that they would once again compete for the Scottish Premiership title. Former manager Michael Beale welcomed nine new faces to Ibrox in the 2023 summer transfer window for just over £14m.

The additions have provided mixed results across the campaign, with Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Adballah Sima becoming one of the side’s most dependable performers. Meanwhile, centre-forward acquisitions such as Danilo and Cyriel Dessers have been inconsistent at best. At the same time, Sam Lammers has already been allowed to depart for Utrecht until the end of the 2023/24 season. Beale’s signings were just one factor in his eventual downfall and sacking at Ibrox, and Clement replaced him in October 2023.

The Belgian head coach has enjoyed an excellent start to his career at Rangers. He has thrown the Glasgow giants back into the title conversation and won his first piece of silverware following a Viaplay Cup triumph over Aberdeen in December 2023.

However, Clement is yet to be fully backed in the winter transfer window, having welcomed just one fresh face to Ibrox in the new year. Before the market opened, Rangers confirmed the acquisition of Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Fabio Silva on loan until the end of the campaign.

However, it’s a move for Hearts striker Shankland that the Gers fans want to see before the transfer window’s closure. The Scottish Premiership top-scorer, with 13 goals to his name, has boosted Rangers fans' hopes of signing him after rejecting the offer of a new contract at Hearts. Shankland, who should be worth £5m according to pundit Ryan Stevenson, has already added ‘fuel to the fire’ over a move to Ibrox after liking a Gers post on social media before the opening of the transfer window.

Cyriel Dessers vs Lawrence Shankland - 2023/24 Scottish Premiership stats Cyriel Dessers (Rangers) Lawrence Shankland (Hearts) Appearances 14(4) 22 Minutes 1139 1980 Goals 7 13 Assists 2 0 Shots per game 2.8 3.5 Key passes per game 1.2 1.1 Dribbles per game 0.4 0.9 Fouled per game 0.6 1.1 Overall rating 6.98 7.04 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 25-01-24

Dean Jones - Shankland move to Rangers is ‘not dead yet’

Sources have told Jones that a Rangers move for Shankland is still possible and cannot be ruled out. However, the transfer insider also admits that the deal is “only just” alive, hinting that it will be difficult for the Gers to secure their target. Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“Hearts fans are ticking off the days and growing in optimism that this deal will not happen. I'm told there's a chance and to not totally rule out a Rangers move for Shankland. It won’t definitely happen, but it’s not dead yet. So, if Rangers fans are looking for some optimism that this deal is still alive, it is still alive, but only just.”

After a quiet winter transfer window, Rangers hope to make at least one more addition in the final days of the market as they look to close the gap on Premiership leaders Celtic. The Gers’ progression in the Europa League and Scottish Cup means Clement needs to bolster his squad to compete on three fronts for the remainder of the 2023/24 season.

According to Voetbal International, Rangers have approached FC Twente to sign left-back Gjis Smal. The 26-year-old turned down the offer of a new contract with the Eredivisie outfit, alerting European clubs to the possibility of acquiring his signature.

TEAMtalk also suggests that the Gers are considering a move for Smal, but any deal is not over the line. Alternatively, The National claims that despite reports elsewhere suggesting the contrary, Rangers are not interested in pursuing a deal for the full-back.

Rangers are back in action on 27th January when they travel to St. Mirren, hoping to close the gap at the top of the Premiership to two points as they hunt down Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic.