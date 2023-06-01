Rangers are locked in 'ongoing' discussions with Jose Cifuentes' representatives as Michael Beale looks to lure the Los Angeles FC star to Ibrox, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Having been appointed as the Gers' boss in November, Beale is preparing for his first full season at the helm and is keen to strengthen the squad.

Rangers transfer news - Jose Cifuentes

According to the Daily Record, Rangers are close to agreeing personal terms with Cifuentes after identifying him as a summer target.

The report suggests the Glasgow giants are looking to thrash out a deal with Major League Soccer franchise Los Angeles FC, who are keen to reach an agreement due to their prised asset's contract being due to expire at the end of the year.

Rangers may have been boosted in their pursuit as Cifuentes' social media activity gives the impression that he is eager for his current employers to sanction his exit from California.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Gers' move for the Ecuador international is progressing, while his arrival could lead to some of the current squad departing.

South American media outlet Bola, via The Sun, have revealed that an £10,900-per-week contract has been put on the table and, as a result, Rangers are ahead of Turkish giants Fenerbahce in the race to sign Cifuentes.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Cifuentes?

Romano understands that Rangers are still holding talks with Cifuentes' representatives as they look to get the deal over the line.

The respected journalist is aware that personal terms are being discussed ahead of a potential switch to the Scottish Premiership.

When asked whether Rangers could sign Cifuentes, Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "It is possible. The conversation is ongoing with his agents, but it's not done yet.

"They are still discussing the terms of the contract, the length of the contract and some of the salary details, but there is a conversation ongoing."

Would Cifuentes be a good signing for Rangers?

There is no doubt that Cifuentes is capable of contributing at both ends of the pitch as, according to Sofascore, he has averaged 1.7 tackles and 1.5 key passes per outing since the MLS campaign got underway.

Although the central midfielder has not been particularly prolific this season, with him yet to find the net in domestic action, he has previously shown that he can be a threat in the attacking third.

Cifuentes has racked up more than 30 goal contributions in a Los Angeles FC shirt, which will be attractive to Beale as he looks to bolster his options.

WhoScored have handed the Ecuadorian an average match rating of 6.89 for his MLS performances this term, which is only bettered by five teammates.

Cifuentes, who is valued at £10million by Transfermarkt, would add another dimension to Rangers' midfield.